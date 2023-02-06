As of 2 p.m. Monday, leaders in the 550- and 300-mile dog sled races turned around at the Circle checkpoint and headed toward Central.
The Yukon Quest began Saturday morning at the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center in Fairbanks.
550-mile race
Brent Sass is in the lead of the 550-mile race as he heads toward Central. Sass is followed closely by Nicolas Petit and Wade Mars. The 550-mile race will take teams back to Two Rivers before following the flood control project to the Tanana River, turning around in Nenana, and finishing in Fairbanks. The leaderboard currently stands as follows:
1. Brent Sass
2. Wade Marrs
3. Nicolas Petit
4. Cody Strathe
5. Riley Dyche
6. Amanda Otto
7. Shaynee Traska
8. Deke Naaktgeboren
9. Lauro Eklund
300-mile race
Matt Hall, who finished second in last year's 350-mile race, leads the 300-mile race at mile 264. He is followed by Isaac Teaford. The 300-mile race will finish in Central. Current standings are below.
1. Matt Hall
2. Isaac Teaford
3. Ron Stiffler Jr.
4. Samantha Lalonde
5. Vickie Justice
6. Ashley Dove
7. Jeff Reid
8. Keaton Loebrich
Jennifer LaBar scratched from the 300-mile race at mile 139 in the best interest of her dogs.
80-mile race
The 80-mile race took mushers from Fairbanks to Two Rivers and back.
Below are the finishers, along with time in and dogs in:
1. Emily Robinson, 4:35 a.m., 10
2. Hannah Wappett, 4:38 a.m., 9
3. Annette Llanes, 4:54 a.m. 9
4. Sean de Wolski, 4:56 a.m., 9
5. Elke Konetski, 4:58 a.m., 12
6. Andrew Wappett, 5:10 a.m., 8
7. Abbey Vandenberg, 5:12 a.m., 11
8. Arien Sanderson, 5 a.m., 10
9. Emily Rosenblatt, 5:18 a.m., 12
10. Ashley Franklin, 5:27 a.m., 9
11. James Shawcroft, 5:28a.m., 12
12. Abby Klager, 5:32 a.m., 9
13. Anna Nordin, 5:35 a.m., 9
14. Steve Humes, 5:36 a.m., 8
15. Laura Allaway, 5:38 a.m., 11
16. Kailyn Davis, 5:39 a.m., 11
17. Adam Lindenmuth, 5:50 a.m., 9
18. Lia Amundsen 7:22 a.m., 7
19. Katrina Handler, 7:58 a.m., 10
Kathleen Frederick scratched from the race in the best interest of her dogs.
Kelsey Winters was withdrawn from the race after sending in incomplete vaccine records for five of her 10 dogs.
Follow the Yukon Quest at http://trackleaders.com/yukonquestak23.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com