Yukon Quest Alaska

Mark Lindberg photo

Mushers in this year’s Yukon Quest Alaska took off Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, from the Chena River behind the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors center in downtown Fairbanks. This year’s quest consisted of three races: a 550 mile race, a 300 mile race and 80 mile race.

 Mark Lindberg photo

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, 550-mile mushers left the Central checkpoint and followed the course to Nenana while 300-mile teams raced to the finish.

Teams competing in the Yukon Quest dog sled races started at the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center on Saturday. 

