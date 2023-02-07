As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, 550-mile mushers left the Central checkpoint and followed the course to Nenana while 300-mile teams raced to the finish.
Teams competing in the Yukon Quest dog sled races started at the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center on Saturday.
Brent Sass is in the lead of the 550-mile race as he heads toward Nenana. Sass was the first to check in at Two Rivers at 11:23 a.m. Tuesday. Sass is followed closely by Nicolas Petit and Wade Marrs. The 550-mile race will follow the flood control project to the Tanana River, turn around in Nenana and finish in Fairbanks. The leaderboard currently stands as follows:
1. Brent Sass
2. Wade Marrs
3. Nicolas Petit
4. Riley Dyche
5. Amanda Otto
6. Cody Strathe
7. Deke Naaktgeboren
8. Shaynee Traska
9. Lauro Eklund
550-mile teams are expected to finish Wednesday and Thursday at The Pump House.
Matt Hall, who finished second in last year’s 350-mile race, won the 300-mile race on Monday afternoon in Central. He was followed by Isaac Teaford and Ron Stiffler Jr.
Below are the finishers, along with time in and dogs in:
1. Matt Hall, 4:17 p.m., Monday, 9
2. Isaac Teaford, 5:12 p.m., Monday, 10
3. Ron Stiffler Jr., 9:08 p.m., Monday, 9
4. Samantha Lalonde, 10:35p.m., Monday, 12
5. Vickie Justice, 3:41 a.m., Tuesday, 11
6. Ashley Dove, 3:43 a.m., Tuesday, 12
7. Jeff Reid, 11:34 a.m., Tuesday, 12
8. Keaton Loebrich, 12:32 p.m., Tuesday, 10
Jennifer LaBar scratched from the 300-mile race at mile 139 in the best interest of her dogs.
The 80-mile race took mushers from Fairbanks to Two Rivers and back. Emily Robinson won the 80-mile race, followed closely by Hannah Wappett, Annette Llanes, Sean de Wolski, and Elke Konetski.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com