Yukon Quest Alaska

Mushers in this year’s Yukon Quest Alaska took off Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, from the Chena River in downtown Fairbanks.

 Mark Lindberg photo

The Yukon Quest announced that Alaska and Canada races will continue to be separate in 2024.

Mark Weber, the board president for Yukon Quest Alaska, said both sides are concerned about generating interest from enough mushers for the race to be financially viable.

