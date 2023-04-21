The Yukon Quest announced that Alaska and Canada races will continue to be separate in 2024.
Mark Weber, the board president for Yukon Quest Alaska, said both sides are concerned about generating interest from enough mushers for the race to be financially viable.
He said there’s no set number for how many mushers should be interested.
“The boards discussed moving forward with separate races for 2024 while also coming together to support the spirit of the race and celebrate the history of the 1,000-mile race,” a news release stated.
Weber said that biggest thing that came out of the meeting was that both boards want to come back together to host the traditional 1,000-mile race in the future.
“Even though the 1,000-mile traditional Yukon Quest is still on hold, the boards will continue to explore ways to once again bring it to life for mushers and fans alike,” the release stated.
Yukon Quest Alaska will host 80-, 300, and 550-mile races the first weekend of February 2024 in Fairbanks. Weber said the boards hope that they will host a group of mushers that can participate in the races on both sides in 2024.
