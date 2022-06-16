After a dramatic organizational split that resulted in the termination of the world’s longest international sled dog race, the Yukon Quest Alaska and Canada boards announced plans for separate 2023 races.
Fairbanksans can again watch dog teams leave downtown in February, but mushers will not be bound for Canada. Instead, they will run an abridged route on the Alaska side of the border. Mushers on the Yukon side will be doing the same.
The Yukon Quest Alaska Board met on Monday and finalized race plans “despite all odds and the unfortunate turn of events in the Yukon.” “The race must go on,” reads a release from the Alaska Board. The Yukon Board met on Tuesday and also released plans to hold a race in the Yukon next year.
The 2023 Alaska Quest race will be a 550-mile competition from Fairbanks to Tok slated to start on Feb. 4. Mushers will take the traditional Yukon Quest route to Eagle and then follow the Taylor Highway east through Chicken. The purse size is set at $100,000.
The Quest’s goal is to return to a traditional 1,000 mile race in 2024, according to the statement.
In addition to the 550 mile race, the Quest will hold two shorter races in Alaska, also starting Feb. 4. One of the shorter races will be a 300 mile race that follows the traditional Quest trail. The purpose of this race is to qualify mushers for the Quest and Iditarod. There will also be an 80 mile “fun run” from Fairbanks to Pleasant Valley and back.
Mushers can sign up for Quest races as early as Aug. 6, the first day sign ups will be held at the Yukon Quest headquarters in Fairbanks.
The Yukon’s 2023 race, which is set to start on February 18, will run from Whitehorse to Dawson City — a distance of 450 miles. There will also be options for shorter races, including a 250 mile race to Pelly Crossing and a 100 mile race to Braeburn.
The Yukon Board will release further information about the 2023 event, including sign up dates and purse sizes, in the coming weeks.
Although no one knew it at the time, 2020 was the last normal Yukon Quest. The event was canceled in 2021 and broken into shorter races in 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The plan was initially to return to the traditional race format in 2023, however, these plans were quashed after the Alaska Board of Directors announced its split from the Yukon Board on May 1. An executive board meeting in late April ended in a stalemate, at which point the Alaska Board decided to put on its own race.
The division stemmed from a disagreement over mandatory rest requirements that pointed towards larger philosophical disagreements about the spirit of the race. The Yukon Board wanted to increase required rest — which Quest races on both sides of the border experimented with in 2022 — while the full Alaska Board unanimously believed that was unnecessary. The four executive board members could not agree, and reached an impasse that ultimately led to the Alaska Board breaking off and deciding to hold their own event.