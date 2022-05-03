The Yukon Quest will no longer be an international sled dog race.
The Alaska Board of Directors announced its split from the Yukon Board on Monday. The division stemmed from a disagreement over mandatory rest requirements that pointed toward larger philosophical disagreements about the spirit of the race.
The Yukon Quest was historically governed by a joint board of directors, with separate boards in Alaska and Canada that collaborate. After a disagreement during an executive board meeting on April 29, the Alaska Board decided to cut ties.
“There is no longer an international race,” Alaska Executive Director Kirsten Thureson said.
There will still be a dog race in Alaska, but further details have not yet been released.
A news release from Yukon Quest Alaska stated that after the two boards were “unable to agree on significant proposed rule changes” for the 2023 race, the two entities “will no longer work together to stage an international race.”
Yukon Board of Directors Susie Rogan said that the Alaska side had not conferred with them before announcing the split or even told the Yukon side that they were separating. While she was surprised by the news, Rogan added that, “We can’t force them to run a race with us.”
Mark Weber, vice president of the Alaska Board of Directors, said that from their perspective “the decision was forced on us” by the Yukon Board, which proposed drastic rule changes during the executive board meeting on Friday. The four executive board members could not agree and reached an impasse that ultimately led to the Alaska Board breaking off.
A change in rules
The proposed rule changes in question were regarding mandatory rest times for teams. The Yukon Board wanted to increase required rest — which Quest races on both sides of the border experimented with in 2022 — while the full Alaska Board unanimously believed that was unnecessary.
Over the years, mushers have gotten faster, and Rogan said that, in light of this, “We basically wanted to ensure that dogs got enough rest.” Weber, on the other hand, explained that the Alaska Board believes that this is not needed and wanted to hold the race as it was in 2020.
“We trust the vets, staff, race marshals and mushers can handle [animal welfare],” he said.
Moreover, the Alaska Board believes that the Yukon Board’s proposed changes would “fundamentally alter” the Quest’s founding mission as a “long-distance wilderness race that would challenge the bush skills of traditional Arctic mushers, and promote training and care of their dogs.” “We’re committed to maintaining the spirit and integrity of the race,” said Weber.
Both sides expressed disappointment and frustration that the other was unwilling to compromise, but there are different (and at times conflicting) understandings of what transpired during the Friday meeting. According to the Yukon Quest Alaska news release, the Yukon Board “made it clear that they no longer wished to participate in a 1,000 mile race,” if the Alaska Board did not agree to their suggested changes.
Rogan, on the other hand, had another take on the situation. She said that the Alaskan Board “categorically rejected every suggested rule change,” even when the Yukon Board was willing to compromise. For example, she said the Yukon Board agreed to a smaller run to rest ratio, but “that didn’t fly at all.”
The Yukon Board did agree to provide some trail support for an international 1,000 mile race according to the rules the Alaska side requested. However, the Alaska side alone would be financially responsible for the race, said Weber. The Yukon Board would instead hold three shorter races. At this point, the two organizations were already diverging in both plans and philosophies, Weber said. The changes proposed by the Yukon Board “weren’t in the spirit” of the Quest, Weber explained.
According to Rogan, it is true that the two Yukon executive board members at the meeting said that they “would not participate in the race with no changes.” However, she added that this did not mean that the Yukon side refused to collaborate. After negotiations on Friday stalled, “we said that we would go to other members to see if they would be interested” in working with the Alaska executive board, Rogan said. They did not have a chance to do so, however, before the Alaska Board announced its split.
Weber’s understanding was that, because the Alaska board members would not agree to the changes the Yukon proposed, “They said we should move to the dissolution of the corporation.”
Alaska racing
On the Alaska side, the tentative plan is to have the two traditional races (a 1,000 mile race and a roughly 300 mile race), similar to 2020. Further details will be announced soon, Weber said.
“It’s definitely a sad day,” said three-time Yukon Quest winner Brent Sass. Sass has run 14 Yukon Quests and won three full-length races as well as shorter races on both sides of the border in 2022.
While Sass said that “it’s a bummer” to lose the international race, and with it the Quest’s long history and tradition as the longest international dog race in the world, he believes it was “a smart move” on the part of the Alaskan Board.
“I’m super proud of the American side for standing up for the race’s history and values,” said Sass. Specifically, he said that, by increasing mandatory rest, the Yukon Board was trying to turn the race into something that it is not. “A stage cup race doesn’t work on the Quest trail,” Sass explained. He said that he has “no desire” to run a race according to mandatory rest times, and instead wants to focus on what his team needs.
Both Sass and Weber were focused on moving forward. “We need to salvage it the best we can,” Sass said of the Quest. He is optimistic about the race’s future, adding that Alaskan mushers need to turn their focus to the American side, where Sass believes there is “the potential to make a great race.” Similarly, “Our position is that this will be the new beginning to the Yukon Quest,” said Weber. “I will definitely be a part of it,” Sass said.
Although no one knew it at the time, 2020 was the last normal Yukon Quest. The race was canceled in 2021 and broken into shorter races in 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the plan until last week was to return to the traditional race format in 2023.