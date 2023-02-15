Yukon Quest signups

Lauro Eklund was one of the first mushers to sign up Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, for the 2023 Yukon Quest Alaska.

 Amanda Bohman/News-Miner

Two Rivers musher Lauro Eklund voiced a positive attitude and excitement about upcoming races after his withdrawal and successful appeal from the 2023 Yukon Quest Alaska.

Mike McCowan, Yukon Quest Alaska race marshal, withdrew Eklund, of Two Rivers, from the sled dog race the morning of Feb. 7 at the Central Checkpoint.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com