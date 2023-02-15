Two Rivers musher Lauro Eklund voiced a positive attitude and excitement about upcoming races after his withdrawal and successful appeal from the 2023 Yukon Quest Alaska.
Mike McCowan, Yukon Quest Alaska race marshal, withdrew Eklund, of Two Rivers, from the sled dog race the morning of Feb. 7 at the Central Checkpoint.
“I was pretty frustrated when it happened,” Eklund said. He attributed the call to human error.
Race Director Cathy Dimon said McCowan withdrew Eklund based on Rule 22, which states that a marshal can withdraw a musher they feel is not running a competitive race or is not keeping up with the race.
“The rule needs to be there,” Eklund said. “It’s a race, not a camping trip.”
Eklund said he focused on a running a positive run/rest schedule. He said he used his rookie schedule to learn how to take care of his team. Eklund appealed the decision, and the appeal board decided Saturday to set aside the decision to withdraw Eklund.
“I have nothing against the Quest,” Eklund said. “It’s a race I’ve always felt at home with.”
Eklund said the board was supportive and kind.
According to a release from Yukon Quest Alaska, Eklund will receive the prize money — $1,000 — for the position in which he would have finished.
He’ll also receive one free entry for his kennel in any of next year’s races. Eklund hopes to compete in the 300-mile or 550-mile race next year in preparation for the Iditarod.
Eklund also plans to compete in the Kobuk 440 in April.
