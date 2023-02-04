Eighteen mushers and their canine companions skipped town Saturday morning, leading off the 2023 Yukon Quest Alaska as they glided toward the frozen Chena River en route to the first checkpoint in Two Rivers.
Cameras in hand, spectators young and old lined the sides of the starting lane behind the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center. Silence briefly fell over the crowd — but not the dogs — when last year’s Yukon Quest 350 winner Brent Sass readied his team to get the race underway as the clock struck 11 a.m.
Cheers then rose and fell every three minutes as the remaining 17 teams darted off in the direction of the rising sun.
“I loved it,” traveling physical therapist Rachel Peters of Baltimore, Maryland, said about watching the starts.
“The dogs love it,” she continued, “they’re endurance athletes. They’re marathon runners. And they’re so cute.”
The Alaska side of Yukon Quest divided participants into three fields for this year’s race, at 550, 300 and 80 miles.
Covid-19 restrictions nixed the 2021 Yukon Quest 1,000, and that international sled dog race has not returned. In 2022, disagreement bubbled up between the Alaska and Canada boards over the amount of time dogs should rest. The rift caused the two organizations to go their separate ways, putting a pause on the traditional distance that sled dog teams had been traveling since 1984.
The first nine teams to put their sleds and paws to the snow Saturday morning were the Yukon Quest 550 registrants. Standing between the mushers and the coveted Quest title, which this year touts a $40,000 first place purse, is the snow-covered terrain of Interior Alaska.
Sass, who has won the 1,000-mile Quest three times, led the pack.
“The dogs are ready. I’m ready,” Sass told the News-Miner before the race. “It’s kind of warm out, and that’s great for humans and the dogs.”
Though he’s undoubtedly a Quest veteran, Sass pointed out that the course itself is brand new. “We’re all rookies here,” he said. “This whole thing, it’s new to all of us.”
True Quest rookie Nicolas Petit, who was the fifth to leave Fairbanks at 11:12 a.m., exuded a calm confidence in the lead-up to his start time.
He echoed Sass’s take on the weather, saying he’s not a fan of running in 40 below temperature. About the terrain, he said, “I hear there’s a lot of hills [on this course]. I don’t like hills, but my dogs do. They do well on them.”
Petit won both the Copper Basin 300 and Willow 300 earlier this year, which, he added, “we’re five-time champions in both.”
Rounding out the experienced nine-musher field for the 550-mile race at 11:24 a.m. was Lauro Eklund, who has taken his team not only across Alaska but also behind the camera, appearing in the 2015 National Geographic documentary “Yukon River Run.”
Per the Yukon Quest’s website, the 550-mile competitors will hit eight checkpoints in total and run northeast as far as Circle. There, teams will do a 180 and loop down southwest through Nenana before finishing in Fairbanks.
After Eklund, organizers wasted no time getting the 300-mile race going. Jeff Reid, the first of the nine mushers in this group, left at 11:27 a.m., and Vickie Justice wrapped up the morning’s departures just before noon.
Jennifer LaBar, who was seventh to hit the trail in the 300-mile field, offered a different perspective on the higher than usual temperatures.
“[My dogs] definitely like it a little colder,” she told the News-Miner. “Sometimes they get too warm to eat their snacks.”
Most mushers also had at least a word or two about the summits near Eagle and Rosebud, labeling the downhill portions as the most challenging, most exciting, or both.
“It’s easy for the dogs to pull things downhill,” LaBar explained, “and they want to pull as fast as they can.”
The high speeds can sometimes cause trenches to form in the snow and sleds to tip over, LaBar added.
Fourth to leave for the 300-mile race, Samantha “Sam” Lalonde agreed with LaBar. “The decline on Rosebud is pretty hard, I’ve heard, so I’m a little nervous for that, but it’ll be great,” Lalonde said.
The 300-mile race touches base at the same four checkpoints as the 550 on the way up to Circle. From there, the competitors return directly to the Fairbanks finish.
Open to junior mushers, the Yukon Quest 80, coined the “fun run,” is slated to begin at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Tabitha Hughes will take off down the Chena first, with 21 other sled dog teams at her heels.
Competitors in the 80-mile race will stop in Two Rivers for a mandatory six-hour layover before retracing their pawprints back to the Fairbanks finish.
This story will be updated.