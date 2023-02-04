Eighteen mushers and their canine companions skipped town Saturday morning, leading off the 2023 Yukon Quest Alaska as they glided toward the frozen Chena River en route to the first checkpoint in Two Rivers.

Cameras in hand, spectators young and old lined the sides of the starting lane behind the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center. Silence briefly fell over the crowd — but not the dogs — when last year’s Yukon Quest 350 winner Brent Sass readied his team to get the race underway as the clock struck 11 a.m.