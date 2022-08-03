Sign-ups for one of Alaska’s premier distance sled dog races, the Yukon Quest, start in Fairbanks on Saturday — the same day as a volunteer celebration and recruitment picnic at the race headquarters along the Chena River in downtown Fairbanks.
The fun begins at 11 a.m.
The Yukon Quest Alaska Sled Dog Race, formerly the Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race, is a 550-mile competition of dog team prowess from Fairbanks to Tok starting on Feb. 4, 2023. The race formerly ran more than 1,000 miles between Fairbanks and Whitehorse, Yukon Territory, but the Alaska and Canada boards parted ways earlier this year due to philosophical differences.
Cathy Dimon, executive director of Yukon Quest Alaska, said the Alaska and Canada boards remain in conflict — a major area of disagreement is the duration of mandatory rest times — but members continue to talk and are trying to come to agreement.
“The hope is alive. We still want the 1,000 miles back,” Dimon said.
2024’s race, if not to Canada, is likely to be 1,000 miles across the Alaska wilderness, Dimon said.
“We are looking at options for a 1,000-mile race within Alaska that holds true to the spirit of the Quest as a wilderness race,” she said.
How the 2023 race is shaping up
Mushers will take the traditional Yukon Quest route to Eagle and then follow the Taylor Highway east through Chicken. The purse is set at $100,000.
Race rules and sign-up forms are anticipated to be available starting today (Wednesday), Dimon said. The Yukon Quest Alaska board was scheduled to meet on Tuesday night to finalize details, she said.
The Canada organization kept the race website. A new website for the Alaska race will be launched soon at yukonquestalaska.com, Dimon said.
“I am hoping to have something up and running this week,” she said.
Dimon is anticipating eight to 10 mushers to sign up for the 2023 race to Tok. The 550-mile race fills a need for a mid-distance race that some mushers will find attractive, she said.
“It’s kind of a distance that’s not out there,” Dimon said.
Mushers who sign up for the race before midnight on Saturday will be eligible for incentives, including a drawing to win back the $1,000 entry fee, mittens from Apocalypse Design, a delivery of 1,000 gallons of water and a handmade knife.
Anyone who signs up for the race by midnight on Saturday will also have their name in a drawing to be able to select their own starting position.
Mushers can sign up for the Yukon Quest Alaska by email, fax, telephone or in person, Dimon said.
The Yukon Quest is looking for new supporters as members and/or race volunteers, Dimon said.
Anyone interested in helping is encouraged to attend Saturday’s volunteer appreciation and recruitment picnic. Burgers, hot dogs and beer will be served.
“We have an alcohol permit,” Dimon said.
A silent auction is also planned. The picnic is free, though Dimon said “monetary donations will be appreciated.”
The race needs volunteers to manage checkpoints, break trail and help with special events, such as banquets or food drop day, Dimon said.
The Yukon Quest Alaska has four different kinds of memberships for 2023, starting at $45 for individual members. Dimon said membership has its privileges, including patches, a vote at the annual meeting and a discount on Yukon Quest merchandise.
Some members can buy their way into the “550 Mile Club” to have their name attached to a unique race mile.
“Your name would be on that mile listed as the person that is basically supporting the Quest for that mile,” Dimon said.
The Quest started in 1984 after four mushers hatched the idea in a Fairbanks bar.