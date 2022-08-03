Yukon Quest 2022

The Yukon Quest 200 and 350 kicked off Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in downtown Fairbanks on the Chena River. 11 competitors are racing in the Quest 200 from Fairbanks to Central, while seven mushers are running the 350 from Fairbanks to Central and back. News-Miner

Sign-ups for one of Alaska’s premier distance sled dog races, the Yukon Quest, start in Fairbanks on Saturday — the same day as a volunteer celebration and recruitment picnic at the race headquarters along the Chena River in downtown Fairbanks.

The fun begins at 11 a.m.

