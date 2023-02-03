The 40 mushers competing in the Yukon Quest Alaska sled-dog races met with residents and drew their starting lineup on Thursday evening.
The annual dog mushing event will take place Saturday on the Chena River outside the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center. The 550-mile and 300-mile races begin at 11 a.m. and the 80-mile race begins at 3 p.m.
Teams competing in the 550-mile race will follow the traditional trail to Circle, head back to Two Rivers, go through North Pole and follow the flood control project to the Tanana River, turn around in Nenana and finish in Fairbanks.
The 300-mile race will take the nine teams to Circle and finish in Central.
The 22 teams participating in the 80-mile fun run race will take the traditional Yukon Quest trail to Two Rivers, where teams will take a mandatory 6-hour rest period before heading back to Fairbanks and finishing at the visitors center.
On Thursday evening, mushers signed Yukon Quest posters and drew their positions for start times.
“It’s the Yukon Quest — anything could happen and anything will happen,” 500-mile race competitor Deke Naaktgeboren said. Naaktgeboren, of Goldstream, hopes for 12 below to 5 degree temperatures and sunny weather for the course, he said.
Lauro Eklund, of Two Rivers, is excited to be apart of the Yukon Quest this year, he said. “It’s my first time doing the summits twice,” he said. For Eklund’s third time competing in the Yukon Quest, he plans to camp a lot on the trail, he said.
This is Shaynee Traska’s nineteenth year of mushing. She said her lead dogs in the 550-mile race are named Logan and Impulse.
550-mile competitor Nicolas Petit’s goal for the race? “Go mushing,” he said.
“The dogs are ready to hit the trails,” Amanda Otto said. This is her first time racing in a 550-mile race. “You have to be adaptable,” she said of her plan for the race.
Jeff Reid, of Two Rivers, needs one more 300-mile race to qualify for the Iditarod race. His goal is to finish, he said. He plans to run the dogs between nine and 10 miles per hour.
“Stay calm,” Samatha Lalonde said of her race plan. Lalonde is originally from Michigan and now lives in Two Rivers.
“The preparation is the hardest part,” Keaton Loebrich, a 300-mile race competitor, said. “The goal is to have fun.”
Loebrich’s lead dog, Profit, is a multi-time sled dog race champion and a father to two dogs on the team. Half of Loebrich’s team is comprised of dogs he raised from birth that are around 3 and 4 years old, and the others are Iditarod champions, he said.
Isaac Teaford said he just finished his first year of mushing and the Willow 300 Sled Dog Race in January. He said he hopes there is less water on the course than in the Willow 300 and his strategy is to finish.
300-mile competitor, Jennifer LaBar, is competing in her first Iditarod race this year and hopes to simulate the first 300 miles of the Iditarod race during the Yukon Quest.
The race finish banquet will take place at noon Feb. 12 at the Westmark Fairbanks Hotel and Conference Center Gold Room Ballroom. Tickets, which include lunch, will be sold at the Yukon Quest headquarters for $75.
Note: This article has been updated to add the 80-mile lineup.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com