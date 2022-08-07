As Lauro Eklund drove into Fairbanks on Saturday en route to sign up for the Yukon Quest, he thought about how he has slowly built up his kennel over the last eight years.
Getting ready for a race can be stressful, he said, but it’s also “kind of a great motivator.” This will be the 26-year-old dog driver’s longest race. Earlier this year, Eklund placed sixth in the Yukon Quest 200.
He is working his way up to a 1,000-mile race in 2024.
“I have always enjoyed sled dogs. I just love it,” he said.
Eklund is one of at least six mushers to enter the 2023 Yukon Quest Alaska Sled Dog Race so far. The sign-up period runs through Jan. 13, 2023.
Formerly the Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race, this year it’s a 550-mile competition of dog team prowess starting in Fairbanks on Feb. 4, 2023, and ending in Tok.
The race formerly ran more than 1,000 miles between Fairbanks and Whitehorse, Yukon Territory, but the Alaska and Canada boards parted ways earlier this year due to philosophical differences. Talks are underway to reestablish the route through Canada or to create a 1,000-mile Yukon Quest in Alaska, according to Cathy Dimon, Yukon Quest Alaska executive director.
Other mushers planning to compete in the 550-mile race are Brent Sass, who won the 1,000-mile Quest three times, Riley Dyche, who finished the 2018 Yukon Quest 1,000-mile race in 11th place, and Vickie Justice, a veteran of the Yukon Quest 300.
Quest veterans Amanda Otto and Michelle Phillips also signed up for the 550, sending in their applications by email, according to Dimon, who expected more emailed signups by midnight, the deadline to be eligible for incentives, including a drawing to win back the $1,000 entry fee, mittens from Apocalypse Design, a delivery of 1,000 gallons of water and a handmade knife.
The atmosphere at the race headquarters on Saturday was festive with a puppy sniffing around, free cheeseburgers and live music by Kit Carson.
“We’ve got a lot of mushers interested in the 80-mile fun race,” said Dimon.
That race is out to Two Rivers and back, with a six-hour layover, and an opportunity for recreational mushers to get a taste of sled dog racing, Dimon said.
For the 550, the race rules are more of less the same as past years with 14 hours of mandatory stops in two four-hour chunks and a six-hour chunk.
Competitors can have from eight to 14 dogs on a team.
All of the mandatory gear is the same.
“None of that has changed,” Dimon said. “We’re trying to keep it as simple as we can.”
The Yukon Quest 550 has capped the number of teams that can compete at 25.
A finish party in Tok is planned on Feb. 10, and the finish banquet will be in Fairbanks on Feb. 12, Dimon said.
