As Lauro Eklund drove into Fairbanks on Saturday en route to sign up for the Yukon Quest, he thought about how he has slowly built up his kennel over the last eight years.

Getting ready for a race can be stressful, he said, but it’s also “kind of a great motivator.” This will be the 26-year-old dog driver’s longest race. Earlier this year, Eklund placed sixth in the Yukon Quest 200.

Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.

Recommended for you