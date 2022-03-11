Brent Sass continues to set the pace in Iditarod 2022. The Eureka musher, who placed third last year, has made it clear that he will be a force to contend with during his sixth Iditarod.
Sass was the first musher to reach the Yukon, arriving in Ruby at 5:57 a.m. Friday. He earned another award for being the first to reach the Yukon River, which includes a five-course meal and $3,500.
Sass, however, did not stop in Ruby for the meal. He ran through the checkpoint on to Galena, which he also passed through. Sass rested about five miles outside of Galena on Friday afternoon for several hours before hitting the trail again in the early evening.
Hugh Neff was the second musher to reach Ruby, checking in slightly after 8 a.m. Friday. Neff ended up scratching in Ruby a few hours later, around 11 a.m.
Defending champion Dallas Seavey — third to reach the checkpoint — rested outside of Ruby on Friday afternoon before making the push on to Galena later in the day.
Behind Seavey is Jessie Holmes, Richie Diehl, Ryan Redington and Aaron Burmeister. All mushers arrived in Ruby within an hour of each other and were stopped there for much of the day Friday.
As of press time, only Sass and Seavey had left Ruby.
Mushers are required to take an eight hour layover somewhere on the Yukon River. This year, racers are contending with warm weather. Dogs tire faster in warm conditions, which is likely why racers are choosing to take layovers during the day and run overnight.
Sass was the first to arrive in Cripple on Tuesday, where he and several other frontrunners, including Seavey, took their 24 hour layovers. After his time was up, Sass left Cripple roughly three hours ahead of Seavey on Thursday evening and made his way to Ruby.
Although Sass has a roughly 80 mile lead on Seavey, with slightly over 400 miles left for leaders to run, the race is far from over. It is possible that he will be able to hold on to the lead, but it is also possible that he will be passed by mushers who are running more conservative races early on. According to a race analysis on the Iditarod website, “Yes, Sass is in the lead, but they are all within striking distance.”
By Friday, the vast majority of racers had taken their 24 hour layovers. The last three mushers–a group comprised of Yuka Honda, Lisbet Norris and Kailyn Davis–decided to take their layovers in McGrath. All three were out of McGrath by 12:15 p.m. Friday. Mushers are currently spread between Galena, Ruby, Cripple and Ophir.
Along with Neff, two more mushers scratched in the past 24 hours. Iditarod veteran Ryne Olson of Two Rivers decided to withdraw from the race in McGrath on Thursday evening. The next day, rookie Julie Ahnen from Cantwell scratched as well.
Of the original 49 racers, 45 are still on the trail on their way to Nome. The winner typically arrives in the early hours on Tuesday.