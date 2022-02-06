Almost 20 competitors began what will be a three-to-six-day dog sled race through the Alaska wilderness from Fairbanks to Central—and back for some of them—to find out whose dog team is the fastest and the toughest.
Hundreds of spectators lined the banks of the Chena River on Saturday as the Yukon Quest 200 and the 350 got underway.
By about 6 p.m., all 18 teams had reached Two Rivers with no one scratching, according to Doug Grilliot, the director of the races.
The Quest 200 and the Quest 350 are serving as a streamlined version of the Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race, a 1,000-mile run between Alaska and Canada that was cancelled due to Covid-19.
The races started back-to-back at 11 a.m. on the Chena River near the Big I Pub and Lounge in Fairbanks.
Most of the competitors hail from Interior Alaska but a few are from Canada and one is from Europe. They range in age from 25 to 55.
The 11 competitors who embarked on the Yukon Quest 200 are Matt Sprau, 37, Lauro Eklund, 25, and Justin Olnes, 32, from Fairbanks; Shaynee Traska, 32, of Two Rivers; Dan Kaduce, 52, of Chatanika; Yuka Honda, 44, of Healy; Dylan Robins, 33, and Amanda Otto, 27, from Denali National Park and Preserve; and Derek Ja Starr, 39, from Huslia.
Simon Mettler, 31, from Switzerland, and Connor McMahon, 30, from Carcross, Yukon Territory, are also competing in the 200-mile race.
The seven mushers competing in the Quest 350 are Deke Naaktgeboren, 37, of Fairbanks; Matt Hall, 30, of Two Rivers; Misha Wiljes, 53, of Willow; Brent Sass, 42, of Eureka; Cody Strathe, 44, of Cantwell; Jennifer Labar, 39, from Healy; and Rob Cooke, 55, from Whitehorse, Yukon Territory.
The Yukon Quest 200 ends in Central, and the winner of that race is anticipated to cross the finish line sometime Monday or Tuesday.
The Yukon Quest 350 runs to Central and then back to Fairbanks. That winner is anticipated to finish on Wednesday or Thursday.
Grilliot said Saturday evening that the races were going smoothly and the 40-mile run to Two Rivers went fast. He knew of no problems or dropped dogs.
From Two Rivers, the teams head up the North Fork of the Chena River and climb two summits, Boulder Summit and Rosebud Ridge, followed by a 5-mile descent to the Birch Creek drainage and then on to Mile 101 of the Steese Highway.
“Some of them will stay there and take their breaks and others will probably press on,” Grilliot said.
The next 28 miles includes Eagle Summit, which can be the most challenging portion of the Yukon Quest trail.
“Expect lousy braking and rutted conditions. You will survive; usually the little worse for wear,” reads the Quest’s description of that portion of the route.
Grilliot said heavy snow is reported on Eagle Summit this year.
“We’re being told the there is a lot of snow up there,” he said. “There is probably more snow than what we would like.”
Once in Central, a loop of another 70 miles is planned before the race ends in Central for those competing in the Quest 200. The seven mushers in the Quest 350 will press on back to Fairbanks.
Two competitors, Sass and McMahon, plan to run a 300-mile race scheduled later this month in Canada and sponsored by the Yukon Quest. They hope to qualify for the Quest Cup, which will go to the musher who places highest in races in both Alaska and the Yukon Territory.