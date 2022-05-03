In 1984, 26 dog teams set out on a 1,000 mile journey from the city of Fairbanks to Whitehorse — a demanding 12-day trek that would soon become the route of the Yukon Quest, an annual international sled dog race across Alaska and northern Canada.
The idea for the race originated in the mid-70s and came to fruition nearly 10 years later when four local mushers — Roger Williams, Leroy Shank, Ron Rosser and William “Willy” Lipps — proposed a dog sled race along a historic gold mining route through Interior Alaska.
The men named the race in honor of the Yukon River, which had historically served as the highway of the north. The 1,000 mile race trail follows the route that miners took to reach the Yukon Territory’s Klondike gold rush in 1898 and Interior Alaska’s rush in the early 1900s.
The international sled dog race takes place each February regardless of weather conditions and had been run consecutively for more than 30 years prior to the pandemic. Sonny Lindner was the Quest’s first champion in 1984, after he completed the race in just over 12 days.