The Yukon Quest looks a bit different this year, but the event is still a chance for mushers to showcase their training and for people to watch top tier teams in action. Rather than the 1,000 mile race most Fairbanksans are familiar with the 2022 Quest has been divided into four mid-distance races, two of which will start in Fairbanks this weekend.
Both the 200 mile race (the Yukon Quest 200 or the YQ 200) and the 350 mile race (the Yukon Quest 350 or YQ 350), will start near the Big I in downtown Fairbanks at 11 a.m. Saturday. Mushers in the 350 mile race will start first, according to Doug Grilliot, secretary and musher representative of the Alaska Board of Directors.
Despite the adversity of a pandemic, rough snow conditions and several route changes, nearly two dozen mushers and hundreds of dogs will hit the trail on Saturday.
YQ 200
Twelve mushers are registered for the 200 mile race, which will run from Fairbanks to Central. Racers will start near the Big I before heading to Two Rivers, Mile 101 and Central. After Central, teams will complete a 70 mile loop before finishing in Central.
A few racers will not need to travel far to get to the start line, as several Fairbanks and Two Rivers teams are among the competitors. Mushers include Matt Sprau, Lauro Eklund and Justin Olenes from Fairbanks, Samantha LaLonde and Shaynee Traska of Two Rivers and Dan Kaduce from Chatanika. Other Alaska racers include Healy’s Yuka Honda, Dylan Robins, Amanda Otto from Denali and Derek Ja Starr from Huslia. The race also includes two international mushers, Simon Mettler from Switzerland and Conner McMahon from the Yukon Territory.
YQ 350
The Yukon Quest 350 will follow the same route as the 200 mile race, but will return to Fairbanks from Central.
This is the third change to the longer Alaska Quest race. The race, originally 550 miles, was supposed to go from Tok to Eagle. Due to impassable road conditions on the Taylor Highway, the race was rerouted essentially from Circle to Fairbanks and then later from Fairbanks to Central and back.
The YQ 350 field includes eight mushers, including a few from the Fairbanks region. The Fairbanks area contingent includes Joe Taylor and Deke Naaktgeboren as well as Matt Hall of Two Rivers. Other mushers include Misha Wiljes of Willow, Brent Sass of Eureka, Cody Strathe of Cantwell, Jennifer Labar from Healy and Rob Cook from Whitehorse, Yukon Territory.
Sass and Hall are both top competitors and familiar names in the Alaska mushing world. Both men also have Yukon Quest titles to their names: Sass is a three-time winner, finishing first in 2015, 2019 and 2020, while Hall took the title in the 2017 race.
The competition between Sass and Hall could also be a preview for Iditarod, which both mushers are also registered for. Sass recorded a third place finish in the 2021 Iditarod — his highest finish ever. Hall is also a top 10 Iditarod musher, finishing sixth in 2019.
Credentials aside, the 2022 Yukon Quest is an equalizer in that none of the mushers are familiar with the trail, and teams will be competing over a much shorter distance than most are accustomed to racing.
The Quest Cup
Grilliot predicts that mushers in the YQ 200 will finish on Monday, and expects the 350 mile race to wrap up on Wednesday.
After a two-week hiatus, the two Yukon territory races–the YQ300 and the YQ100–will begin on Saturday, Feb. 19.
To encourage mushers to compete on both sides of the border, the Quest created the Quest Cup, which will go to the musher who places highest in races in both Alaska and the Yukon. “So there will be an overall winner,” said Grilliot. Sass and McMahon are the only mushers signed up for races in both Alaska and Canada, where both are registered for the YQ300.