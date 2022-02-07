Dan Kaduce of Chatanika was the first musher to cross the line in the Yukon Quest 200, arriving in Central shortly before 4:30 a.m. Monday. Kaduce, who finished the race in roughly 40 hours, had a sizable lead among YQ 200 mushers for the majority of the race.
The second place finisher was Dylan Robins, who crossed the line a little over two hours after Kaduce at 6:40 a.m. About half an hour behind Robins was Shaynee Traska, who was in to Central at 7:17 a.m. followed closely by Amanda Otto at 7:24 a.m. A few hours later, Simon Mettler arrived in Central just after 11 a.m. in fifth place. Lauro Eklund claimed sixth place at 12:42 p.m.
There were four YQ 200 teams still out on the trail as of press time. Connor McMahon is leading the pack, followed by Derek Ja Starr, Justin Olnes, Yuka Honda and Matt Sprau.
Kaduce was the first YQ200 musher to leave Central and was able to maintain his lead over the 70-mile loop. Kaduce, with fellow musher Jodi Bailey, runs Dew Claw Kennel outside of Fairbanks. He has completed both the Yukon Quest and Iditarod, where he earned the title of Rookie of the Year in 2010.
Both the YQ 200 and the YQ 350 are moving quickly, but the races have not been without adversity. Mushers encountered a storm on Sunday night near Eagle Summit, and strong winds and blowing snow caused several teams to lose the trail. A few mushers were forced to return to Mile 101 to wait out the weather before making the push to Central. Due to the extended rest time in Mile 101, the race manager shortened the required rest time in Central from six hours to four hours for the five YQ 200 mushers who were stuck in the storm.
Yukon Quest 350
The Yukon Quest 350 follows the same route as the 200 mile race, but mushers will return to Fairbanks from Central after completing the 70 mile loop. Due to several scratches, the already small YQ 350 field is now down to only four mushers.
The 350 has largely been a competition between Brent Sass and Matt Hall, with the two swapping leads at points throughout the race. Sass and Hall left Central at the exact same time (3:18 a.m. Monday), but Sass left the next checkpoint, Mile 101, a few hours before Hall.
As of Monday afternoon, Sass was expected to arrive in Two Rivers between 6-7:30 p.m. Monday. Hall was about 18 miles behind Sass as of 5 p.m. Monday.
Fairbanks’s Deke Naaktgeboren is holding the third position about 20 miles behind Hall. The final musher in the YQ 350, Jennifer LaBar, was 15 miles behind Naaktgeboren on Monday afternoon. Labar was out of Central around 1 p.m. Monday and en route back to Fairbanks.
Mushers are required to take a six-hour layover in Two Rivers before continuing on to Fairbanks.
As of Monday morning, three YQ 350 mushers have scratched. Cody Strathe pulled out of the race in Central and Rob Cooke and Misha Wiljes scratched at Mile 101.
A winner in the YQ 350 is expected in around mid-morning Tuesday, according to the Quest’s Facebook page.