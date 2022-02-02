Just days before the start of the first race, the Yukon Quest announced another major change in plans. Due to challenging trail conditions on the original route, the two mid-distance Alaska races will now both start at 11 a.m. Saturday in downtown Fairbanks.
As a result of the course change, the YQ200 start has been moved up three days and the YQ550 has been shortened into a 350 mile race. Both races will begin near the Big I bar in Fairbanks, go through Two Rivers and Mile 101, and then on to Central. Mushers in the YQ200 will run a 70-mile loop before returning to finish in Central. The YQ350 teams will complete that same loop before returning to Fairbanks to finish at the Big I.
The decision to change the route was made due to extremely tough trail conditions, according to Doug Grilliot, secretary and musher representative of the Alaska board of directors. “The conditions weren’t hospitable to go to Eagle, and we just decided not to put [teams] through that,” Grilliot said.
Specifically, trailbreakers reported deep snow, jumble ice and overflow in some places, all of which are hard on dogs and challenging for mushers. Given these unconducive trail conditions, the race decided to “defer to the side of safety,” Grilliot said.
The Fairbanks to Central route was selected because the trail was already in since the YQ550 was initially slated to end in Fairbanks.
The board decided to shorten the 550 mile race to 350 miles because there are limited trail options. As Grilliot put it, “We’re not going to run them in circles.” However, at 150 miles shorter, the race is “still a nice mid-distance race” with three well-managed checkpoints.
The Quest has undergone significant changes under short notice in the past, Grilliot said, but there has never been an adjustment of this magnitude just days prior to the start during his years of involvement with the Quest.
Grilliot acknowledged that the change was not ideal, but added that it was ultimately the best option. “Nobody wanted it and nobody likes it, but we’re going to roll with it.”
Despite the short notice, Grilliot said the change has been well-received. “The reaction has been very positive,” he said, adding that everyone understands both that weather conditions in Interior Alaska have been less than ideal and that it takes a lot to put on a race during a pandemic. Considering these factors, holding a race at all is a significant accomplishment.
This latest change comes less than a week after the start of the longer race was moved from Tok to Circle due to impassable travel conditions on the Taylor Highway.
In total, 21 teams are signed for the two Alaska Quest races, eight mushers in what is now the 350 mile race and 13 in the 200 mile race.
Even before these latest changes, the 2022 Yukon Quest looked much different than most years. Due Covid-19 restrictions and the difficulty of holding a race that crosses an international border into Canada, the Board of Directors decided to divide the Quest into four shorter races, two in Alaska and two in Canada.
After a roughly two-week hiatus, the two Yukon territory races–the YQ300 and the YQ100–will begin on Feb. 19.