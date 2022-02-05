A routine training run for Idiatrod Sled Dog Race rookie Bridgett Watkins turned into the most horrifying day of her life on Thursday when a moose attacked her and her dogs on the trail.
Although she is an Iditarod rookie, the mother of two is no stranger to mushing. She and her husband, Scott, operate Kennel On A Hill in the Two Rivers area, and she has been involved in the sport since she was 5 years old. She is a lifelong Alaskan comfortable in the outdoors.
“Moose are always our biggest danger,” she said. “We’re always prepared with whatever we may need. I had a gun with me. I had a Garmin InReach to call for help. I had all the things I needed to be prepared.”
But this large 4-year-old bull moose didn’t care. When he finally attacked, she shot him five times with a handgun. It didn’t slow him down one bit.
She first noticed him about a quarter of a mile away on a straight stretch of the Salcha River Trail system. She was mid-way through a 52-mile training run with a team of 10 dogs.
“I stopped,” she said. “I let him run off. That proceeded to happen four times. On the fourth time, he kind of surprised me, around the corner about 150 yards. I stopped, put the hooks down, walked to the front of my team. I had my gun out just in case. He was standing there, not aggressive, eating some trees, looking at us. He turned and walked away. The next thing I knew, he put his head down and charged us at a full-on sprint. He never slowed down.”
She emptied five bullets from her gun into him, but he never faltered.
“I fled for my life, thinking he was going to kill me as well,” she said. “Unluckily, he tangled with my dogs before he could get on top of me.”
A second team of six dogs, with a snowmachine, were right behind her team. She was able to release their gangline so those dogs could take off down the trail to safety. She realized then the gun had jammed and she had one bullet left.
At that moment, the moose “turned and charged at the snowmachine,” she said. “He came straight at us.”
He screeched to a halt right at the skiis. Good thing, because there was nowhere for Watkins or her friend Jen Nelson to go. Snow was too deep off the trail and there were no trees to hide behind.
“They were all the size of my arm,” she said.
The only defense left, was a large knife, that she always carries. She pulled it out and figured she might have to use it if the moose attacked again. Both she and her friend are emergency room nurses and no strangers to life and death situations.
“This is it,” she thought. “This is all we have. I’m just gonna stab him in the neck.”
“At that moment, the moose was huffing at us,” she said, and noted that his breath was like smoke in the cold air. “It just ran a 100-yard sprint, so it was out of breath. I had already shot him five times. Then I shot him again. I was out of bullets and he didn’t drop.”
She had her Garmin InReach out, ready to signal for help. It is a two-way satellite communicator that works where cell phones don’t. It sends a GPS position.
At that moment, the moose decided to return to the dog team where he continued trampling the dogs for the next very long 60 minutes.
“He stood on top of them,” she said. “He would not leave them. And he would not leave the trail.”
She had one bar of service on her cell phone and she started calling for help from everyone she knew, including Alaska State Troopers. A friend lived nearby on the river, but she knew assistance would be a long time coming.
“We’re in the middle of nowhere,” she said.
Friends and neighbors finally arrived. An hour after the moose attacked, it was killed by a single shot from a rifle. The moose was large and appeared healthy.
“In his brain, my dogs were a pack of wolves trying to kill him,” she said. “It was his world I was in.”
The injured sled dogs were rushed to North Pole Veterinary Hospital where a trauma team of vets stood ready to offer emergency medical treatment. Three dogs underwent surgery. One remains in critical condition. The rest are home, suffering from wounds, puncture wounds, lacerations and hoof prints all over their bodies and "broken hearts," the musher said.
A friend immediately opened a GoFundMe account, which raised more than $8,000 in a matter of hours, to help pay medical costs for the dogs.
The outpouring of support was overwhelming, Watkins said. She didn’t know about the account until it reached its goal.
“This is truly the Alaskan sport,” she said. “Alaskans are showing that.”
People she doesn’t even know made donations to help the sled dogs.
“I never felt more supported in my life,” she said.
One of the most important lessons she learned is that she needs a bigger gun. She shot the moose six times with a .338, to no avail.
“It’s not a large gun, but dog mushers can’t carry large guns,” she said.
She can’t risk a revolver accidentally discharging and a rifle takes too long to access to use in an emergency.
“Most of us carry flare guns,” she said. Besides, usually moose can be scared off with a warning shot.
Not this one.
“This animal was truly trying to kill us,” she said. “I saw it in his eyes. He wanted us dead. Anytime a dog would move, it would trample them. They would scream, it was horrific.”
Luckily the dogs bunched up together close to the sled and every time the moose attacked, his feet would get stuck in the dog sled. So some of the blows were deflected. That is what saved their lives, she said.
But the sled was obliterated.
“There were angels among us,” she said. “I truly believe God was watching over me. We should all be dead.”
She has hardly had a moment to gauge how this will affect her Iditarod dream, which is just a few weeks away.
“It’s definitely in the back of my head,” she said. “I’ve been trying to do this for a long time. I grew up running spring races here since the age of 5. I’ve been trying my whole life to get to this point.”
Right now, she is only thinking about her injured dogs.
On Friday, she bought a 9 mm handgun.
“You need a bigger gun, period,” she said. “I think I’ll be able to shoot more accurately.”
Volunteers hauled the dead moose out to the trail head, where state troopers took possession and called the next name on the Roadkill Salvage list.