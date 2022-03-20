The final day of the 76th annual Open North American Championship (ONAC) will come down to the wire after neck and neck finishes from the race’s top contenders on Saturday.
Snow and course conditions at the Jeff Studdert Race Grounds behind Mushers Hall were hard and fast as 19 teams raced to complete the 20.4 mile course on Saturday afternoon. Competitors took off from Friday’s finish order, with seven-time ONAC champion Buddy Streeper leading the pack.
“It was perfect conditions, really good conditions, I mean just absolutely ideal,” said Streeper, of Fort Nelson, British Columbia. “Not too hot, not too cold, just absolutely perfect for the dogs.”
Streeper — who placed second in Saturday’s race — remains first overall with a one-minute lead over Erick LaForce. After the race, Streeper fed his 15-member dog team revive ice cubes to replenish glycerol and aid muscle recovery for today’s competition.
“Today was a conservative run with plans of having a good run tomorrow,” he said after Saturday’s race. “I kept a lot of gas in the tank. They were comfortable, and they were strong at the end. I’m excited for tomorrow’s run.”
Spectators gathered at viewpoints scattered along sections of the course on Farmers Loop, Creamer’s Field and the Tanana Valley Fairgrounds. Day two of the race took most teams just over 1 hour and 10 minutes to complete.
In a quest for his first ONAC title, Canadian Erick LaForce, of Quebec, dropped two dogs for the second heat of competition, a decision that paid off after his first place finish on Saturday. LaForce beat Streeper by five seconds, with a winning time of 65:04.3.
“I changed the position of my dogs and left two slower dogs in the truck,” said LaForce, who raced with a 12 dog team on Saturday. “On the last miles, I started to think about what dogs can do tomorrow. Maybe I have 11.”
The total purse is $30,000, which will be split among the top 15 ONAC teams.
On Sunday, the course will be 28.6-miles, eight miles longer than the two previous heats. The start order will be reversed, meaning that 19th place racer, Mitchell Jacobson, of Tuktoyaktuk, Canada, will lead.
“It really shortens up the race and there’s also passing,” said Jason Dunlap, Alaska Dog Mushers Association board member.
The race will kick off at 1 p.m. today at the Jeff Studdert Race Grounds. Awards will be presented upon the completion of the race, about 3:30 p.m.
Race results are available online at alaskadogmushers.com.