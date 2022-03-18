The longest continuously-run sled dog race in the world returns this weekend, with fast dreams, fast winnings and even faster dogs.
The 76th annual Open North American Championships starts today with sprint mushing teams from around the world in Fairbanks to dash through the Jeff Studdert Race Grounds at the Alaska Dog Mushers Association, 925 Farmers Loop Road. Races start at 1 p.m. today, Saturday and Sunday.
On Thursday, teams completed preliminary tasks, like a mandatory mushers meeting and taking the opportunity to view the trail, which runs through much of Creamer’s Field Migratory Waterfowl Refuge.
“It’s some of the best trail I’ve seen,” said Bruce Magnusson of Magnusson Racing out of Newberry, Michigan.
Magnusson and his racing partner, Laura Bontrager, left Michigan on Jan. 15 for Wyoming, where they competed in a race, then headed to Alaska with their team in tow. In Canada, they spent four weekends racing, and the two made it to Fairbanks in time for last weekend’s Limited North American Championships.
“We were up here two years ago when it got canceled because of Covid, and we were sitting in Fairbanks for about three weeks,” Bontrager said. “He had run the (Fur) Rondy that year, and I was going to run the ONAC, and then it got canceled. Now, I am super happy to be back.”
For more on the three days of racing, which includes a total purse worth $30,000, go to alaskadogmushers.com and click on the tab labeled “races.”