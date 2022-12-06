The registration deadline for the 51st Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race closed Thursday, with only 34 mushers set up to run the 1,000 mile course. The number of entrants marks the smallest field of mushers in 50 years.
Veteran musher Hugh Neff won’t be among them, after claiming the Iditarod denied him entry on Thursday.
“Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but Iditarod rejected my entry,” Neff announced on Facebook Friday.
Neff stated that he had planned to run mushing legend Jim Lanier’s dog team in 2023 but now has to scrap it due to the setback.
“Pretty sad when one of the finest teams in Alaska is not allowed to go to Nome,” Neff stated. “There’s other races to enjoy, but this definitely isn’t the same event that Joe Redington created. A sad day for Alaskan mushing history. God Bless Jim Lanier Northern Whites kennel.”
In a follow-up statement, Neff asked supporters not to feel sorry for him but for the dog team.
“[They’re] the ones getting screwed over here,” Neff wrote. “Iditarod is missing out on some amazing huskies, but we’ll be heard from, that’s for sure.”
Iditarod officials, however, said Neff’s application was denied based upon a review of past concerns over the health of his sled dog team.
Chaz St. George, the Iditarod’s chief operations officer, said every applicant is evaluated by the organization’s qualifications review board.
The application denial isn’t Neff’s first issue with the Iditarod. Neff scratched the 2022 race in Ruby while in third place over health concerns to his dog team. St. George said Neff was given the choice to either scratch the race or be disqualified.
Neff in March made the claim that he was bullied into making the decision, something Iditarod officials denied. He also told reporters at the checkpoint that his dogs had diarrhea when arriving in Ruby but had started to recover.
Neff was also denied entry into the 2019 Iditarod and Yukon Quest over concerns about his team’s health during the 2018 Yukon Quest. During the 2018 Quest, one of Neff’s dogs, Boppy, died near the halfway point.
A necropsy indicated the dog had conditions “a musher should have been able to handle,” and Neff was censured by Yukon Quest, barring him from the 2019 race. Neff filed an appeal in 2018 to overturn the censure but was denied.
St. George, with the Iditarod, said the health of the dogs is a priority and “essential to the success of the Iditarod.”
“We require the same commitment to health of all teams who enter the race,” St. George said.
The small field of 39 mushers includes a mix of veterans and newcomers. But some faces and their dog teams will be missing, including Jeff King, Dallas Seavey and Martin Buser, all of whom raced in 2022.
Only 1973, the inaugural year, was smaller, with a roster of 34 mushers.
The past 10 Iditarods have averaged 64 mushers starting the race to Nome. The largest on record was 94 mushers in 2008.
The only returning champions include 2022 defending champion Brent Sass and 2019 winner Pete Kaiser, along with nine rookies.
More mushers could join the list leading up the race’s start in March, but the entry fee jumps from $4,000 to $8,000.
St. George said the racing organization conducted numerous surveys among its racers.
“One of the largest responses is that mushers want to take a year off or want a break,” St. George said.
Increased costs with operating a mushing team was another concern that came up.
“It costs more and more to feed and train dogs than it did a few years ago,” St. George said. “Inflation has also had an impact on those costs.”
But St. George said there’s a silver lining to the 2023 field, including a return of two previous champions.
The 2023 roster has some veteran mushers, including Goldstream Valley’s Deke Naaktgeboren, who ran and finished the Iditarod in 2020 and 2022 and Jessie Roye, who has placed in the top 10 eight times between 2000 and 2021.
In addition, the newcomers will “be able to get out and show the world what they’ve got.”
“We’ve also got some mushers who are representing veteran kennels that have participated in past races,” St. George said. One example, he said, includes Eddie Burke of Anchorage, who will be running a team from long-time Iditarod participant Aaron Burmeister’s kennel, Alaskan Wildstyle Racing.
Iditarod teams hit the trail March 6.