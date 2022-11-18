This year, the Kuskokwim 300 Race Committee will be offering a new racing opportunity for mushers.
“The Delta Championship Series is a new, season-long competition in which racing kennels will be awarded points based on their finishing position in each K300 Race Committee sponsored event (excluding the K300 and Akiak Dash),” states the press release.
Kennels that participates in any of the K300 races this season will automatically be entered into the Delta Championship. Throughout the winter, points will be tallied and winners will be announced at the end of the season. First, second and third place kennels will receive prizes.
The idea for the addition came just a few months ago from the K300 Race Committee Board. “We’re always looking to do more to support mushing on the Kuskokwim,” said Paul Basile, race manager. “With a total of eight races, our season is pretty packed, so adding more races isn’t really a viable option. This is a way to do more for kennels without adding any more actual events. And it’s fun!”
One of the hopes with the Delta Championship is to boost fan engagement with the shorter races and shine some light on Kuskokwim kennels and mushers — many of whom aren’t household names outside this region, despite being world class competitors.
“One exciting thing I’m seeing already is enthusiasm from mushing fans,” said Basile. “I hope your readers will join in the fun by following along with our races this winter.” All of the K300 races are livestreamed on their Facebook page, weather and technology permitting.
The most anticipated race of the season, the Kuskokwim 300, will take place on Jan. 27, 2023. There are currently 25 teams registered.
Another change this year is that the “February 50” will be a doubles race (two mushers to each dog team) in hopes of involving more mushers who are less experienced.
In a final comment, Basile said that “Kuskokwim mushing is thriving!”
The “Season Opener” held on Saturday, Dec. 17, will kick off the 2022-23 season.