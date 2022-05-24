Dog musher and reality TV personality Jessie Holmes was cited by Alaska State Troopers for failing to report four Defense of Life and Property kills to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game within the mandatory 15-day timespan.
Holmes shot and killed four moose within the span of a week in February, according to troopers. Holmes first contacted troopers on Feb. 20 to report he took two moose in Defense of Life and Property (DLP) while mushing near the Denali Highway. Just days later, Holmes killed two more moose in DLP, one on Feb. 22 and another on Feb. 27.
Troopers found that the four moose were shot legally, meaning in situations that warranted the killing. However, people who killed an animal in DLP are required to file paperwork with ADF&G within 15 days of the kill. Holmes failed to submit the report, for which he received four citations.
Holmes, who lives in Bruskana and appears on the National Geographic show “Life Below Zero,” is also facing numerous citations for an incident in Wasilla in late March. The musher allegedly let a large group of dogs loose in downtown Wasilla, and the animals attacked and ultimately killed a pet Havanese named Lucky.
For that incident, Holmes is facing 11 counts of Failure to Restrain an Animal, according to an online records check. He plead not guilty to all counts. Each count carries a $120 fine.