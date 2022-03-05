The 50th Iditarod Trail Sled Dog race begins today with a ceremonial start in Anchorage this morning followed by a restart in Willow on Sunday afternoon.
This is the first time in two years that the race will finish in Nome, and a field of 49 experienced competitors and rookies alike will be hitting the trail to head northwest.
To commemorate the centennial anniversary of the Denali National Park and Preserve Kennel, dogs from the team will kick off the event during the ceremonial start. Eight dogs led by Kennel Manager Dave Tomeo will be the honorary first team to leave the chute.
The field
The 2022 field features six former champions, including defending champion Dallas Seavey. Talkeetna’s Seavey is seeking a sixth title, which would give him the most Iditarod wins ever. Although Seavey is undoubtedly a force to contend with, another win is by no means certain, particularly given the depth of the field. The champion 2020 Thomas Waerner withdrew from the race, but several other top competitors are still in the mix.
Past winners include Seavey’s dad, Mitch Seavey, who has won the race three times, most recently in 2017. Other recent champions are 2018 champion Joar Leifseth Ulsom, who followed up his win with a runner up finish in 2019. The 2019 winner, Pete Kaiser of Bethel, is also in the field, as are four time champions Martin Buser and Jeff King.
King’s appearance in the race was an unexpected and last minute twist. Nic Petit, another top racer, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. Forced to withdraw from the race, Petit lent his team to King.
Also names to watch are several top mushers who have not won the Iditarod but would like to add a first place finish to their resumes. The 2021 runner up, Aaron Burmeister, is hoping to take the title back to his hometown of Nome in what he said may be his last race, at least for a few years.
Eureka’s Brent Sass, who placed third in the 2021 race and most recently won both mid-distance Yukon Quest races, is also expected to be among contenders. Two Rivers musher Matt Hall, who was runner up to Sass in the Yukon Quest 300 last month, is looking to improve upon his sixth place finish in 2019. Another possible frontrunner is 2020 Rookie of the Year Mille Porsild of Denmark, who finished in fifth last year in just her second Iditarod last year.
There is a large contingent of Fairbanks mushers in the race, with about a dozen racers from the area. In addition to Hall, Fairbanks mushers include Kailyn Davis, Jeff Deeter, KattiJo Deeter, Riley Dyche, Joshua McNeal, Deke Naaktgeboren, Lisbet Norris, Joe Taylor and Bridgett Watkins.
Rounding out the Fairbanks area racers are Dan Kaduce of Chatanika, who recently won the Yukon Quest 200, and Ryne Olson from Two Rivers.
There are 13 rookies signed up for the race this year, as well as a few mushers who completed last year’s race–and so are not technically rookies–but for whom this will be their first time up the trail to Nome.
The trail
As they do every even year, mushers will take the northern route, which is roughly 975 miles long. Both the northern and southern routes follow the same trail for about 350 miles, or until Ophir. After this checkpoint in odd years racers go south to Iditarod and in even years they go north to Cripple.
Trail conditions are good, according to Race Marshall Mark Nordman. There is a lot of snow — record amounts in some areas — but the trail has been well packed by trailbreakers, Iron Dog racers and recreational travelers.
“There’s not too much snow anywhere,” Nordman said. The Dalzell Gorge, a notoriously challenging stretch of terrain, is “in great shape,” with a lot of snow that has set due to colder conditions. Despite warm weather in Southcentral, Nordman explained that river crossings should be ok because temperatures have been dropping at night.
After a hiatus last year, communities along the trail are very excited for mushers to come through again, Nordman said.
“I’ve heard from all of them,” he said, adding that many villages have planned celebrations to commemorate the 50th running of the race.