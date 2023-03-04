Thirty-three mushers will race from Anchorage to Nome in the 51st Iditarod Trail Sled Dog race.
The ceremonial start is in downtown Anchorage at 10 a.m. today, with the traditional restart in Willow at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Thirty-three mushers will race from Anchorage to Nome in the 51st Iditarod Trail Sled Dog race.
The ceremonial start is in downtown Anchorage at 10 a.m. today, with the traditional restart in Willow at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Frontrunners include Brent Sass, who won the 2022 Iditarod and the 550-mile Yukon Quest in February, and Two Rivers’ Matt Hall, who won the 300-mile Yukon Quest this year.
“My goal of winning the Iditarod has been checked off the list, now it’s time to go out and have fun,” Sass said. Sass said he’s going into the race with a lot of confidence after last year’s win. Of this year’s competition, Sass said that Jessie Holms has matured as a musher in the last few years, and Peter Kaiser, who won the race in 2019, is the only other champion in the race.
Sass said he’s only run the southern Iditarod route twice so he’s excited to run a less familiar trail. Competing in the Iditarod is 99% mental: “Run your own race,” is Sass’ advice to Iditarod rookies. “Keep it positive and upbeat, keep it fun, and it’ll be more fun for the dogs,” he said. His main lead dogs are brothers, Slater and Pink. “They’re rock stars,” he said.
Contenders from the Fairbanks area also include Deke Naaktgeboren, KattiJo Deeter, Riley Dyche, Joanna Jagow, Jennifer LaBar, and Bridgett Watkins.
This is Deeter’s second time running the Iditarod. She said she’s excited to run the southern route because 300 miles of the trail will be new to her. Her lead dogs are Moose, an experienced leader on the Iditarod trail; Chippewa, Deeter said is a good leader when there’s no discernible trail but doesn’t like wind; and Dylan, who is one of her best dogs in day-to-day training and touring.
This is LaBar’s first Iditarod, and she said she’s glad it’s finally here. “The number one goal is to have happy and healthy dogs,” LaBar said. She hopes to finish the race in 10 days. LaBar scratched at mile 139 of the 300-mile Yukon Quest race this year because two of her dogs were fighting, she said. “It took me by quite a surprise,” she said. As a result, she said she plans to be cautious with the pairing of dogs. LaBar’s leading dogs are Mavis and Dusty, two sisters who are confident in leading the team and reading the trail.
Starting lineup
1. Jessie Holmes, of Bruskana, AK
2. Bailey Vitello, of Milan, NH
3. Mile Porslid, of Denmark
4. Ryan Redington, of Knik, AK
5. Kristy Berington, of Knik, AK
6. Matt Hall, of Two Rivers, AK
7. Anna Berington, of Knik, AK
8. Nicolas Petit, of Big Lake, AK
9. KattiJo Deeter, of Fairbanks, AK
10. Dan Kaduce, Chatanika, AK
11. Hunter Keefe, of Knik, AK
12. Jennifer LaBar, of Healy, AK
13. Brent Sass, of Eureka, AK
14. Richie Diehl, of Aniak, AK
15. Matthew Failor, of Willow, AK
16. Eric Kelly, of Knik, AK
17. Eddie Burke Jr., of Anchorage, AK
18. Bridgett Watkins, of Fairbanks, AK
19. Jason Mackey, of Knik, AK
20. Riley Dyche, of Fairbanks, AK
21. Gerhardt Thiart, of Cape Town, South Africa
22. Kelly Maxiner, of Big Lake, AK
23. Ramey Smyth, of Willow, AK
24. Joanna Jagow, of Two Rivers, AK
25. Jessie Royer, of Seeley Lake, MT
26. Jed Stephenson, of Sandpoint, ID
27. Wade Marrs, of Solon Springs, WI
28. Gregg Vitello, of Milan, NH
29. Christian Turner, of Mackay, Australia
30. Aaron Peck, of Grand Prairie, Canada
31. Michael Williams Jr., of Akiak, AK
32. Peter Kaiser, of Bethel, AK
33. Deke Naaktgeboren, of Fairbanks, AK
Residents can follow the race at iditarod.com.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com