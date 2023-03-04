Brent Sass and Pete Kaiser

News-Miner

2022 champion Brent Sass, left, has some quality post-race time with 2019 Iditarod champion Pete Kaiser after Kaisier crossed the finish line Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Nome.

 Maisie Thomas/News-Miner

Thirty-three mushers will race from Anchorage to Nome in the 51st Iditarod Trail Sled Dog race.

The ceremonial start is in downtown Anchorage at 10 a.m. today, with the traditional restart in Willow at 2 p.m. Sunday.

