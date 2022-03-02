The countdown to the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog race is on, and the start just became more official after the race released the starting order on Feb. 26. The 50th anniversary of the event begins this weekend in Southcentral Alaska.
The 2022 field includes 37 mushers. Of these, nine are rookies and 28 are veteran racers.
The first team out of the chute is the honorary musher, so the race will technically begin with rookie Sean Underwood, who will wear bib number 2. After Underwood, the first 10 mushers will be Nic Petit, Michelle Phillips, Paige Drobney, Martin Massicotte, Jessie Holmes Ramey Smith, Anna Berington and Matt Failor. A complete lineup of all 37 mushers is available on the Iditarod website, iditarod.com.
There are several former champions in the field, including defending champion Dallas Seavey who is seeking a record sixth title. Seavey is set to leave the chute in the middle of the pack, wearing bib number 20. Interior Alaska is well represented in this year’s race, with six mushers from Fairbanks.
The Ceremonial Start will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Anchorage. Mushers will leave the chute in a staggered start two minutes apart for an 11 mile run to Campbell Airstrip. The race officially begins at 2 p.m Sunday in Wasilla.
Unlike last year, when the race followed an altered route due to Covid-19 precautions, the Iditarod will return to the traditional trail in 2022. Since it is an even year, mushers will take the northern route to Nome.
A more in-depth race preview will appear in Friday’s edition.