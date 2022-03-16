Mushers continue to arrive in Nome in the 50th running of the Iditarod. Winner Brent Sass and second-place musher Dallas Seavey finished within about an hour of one another Tuesday morning. After Seavey, there was a roughly 13-hour gap until the next racer crossed the finish line.
After a quiet day, Tuesday night was filled with action as a large group of mushers finished in quick succession, with numerous close races. Mushers in places three through nine finished within a few hours of one another. In the top 10 were two local Interior competitors, Dan Kaduce in fourth and Aaron Burmeister in eighth.
As of Wednesday evening, 18 mushers have finished, and 26 are still on the trail, including a few local mushers.
Third-place musher Jessie Holmes kicked off the slough of finishers. Holmes crossed the line around 7:40 p.m. in 9 days, 4 hours, 46 minutes with nine dogs.
Just 20 minutes later, Dan Kaduce of Chatanika posted a career best finish of fourth on Tuesday evening. Kaduce crossed the finish line just after 8:04 p.m. Even more impressive than his top-five finish was the fact that Kaduce ended the race with all 14 dogs — he was the only musher this year not to drop a single dog.
There was a little less than a two-hour gap between Kaduce and the next racer, former champion Pete Kaiser of Bethel. Kaiser arrived in Nome at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday with nine dogs. Right on Kaiser’s tail was fellow southwestern Alaska musher Richie Diehl of Aniak. Diehl finished a little more than 15 minutes after Kaiser.
Kaiser was carrying the ashes of Dick Wilmarth, the first Iditarod champion. Kaiser and Wilmarth were both Iditarod champions from the Kuskokwim River region.
After Kaiser was Chad Stoddard, who was rookie of the year in 2021. Stoddard, running Dallas Seavey’s “B” team, arrived in Nome in seventh place at 11:28 p.m. in a time of 9 days, 8 hours, 28 minutes.
The town of Nome came out in force to cheer for eighth-place musher Aaron Burmeister, who arrived less than 10 minutes after Stoddard, at 11:35. Burmeister grew up in Nome and now splits his time between Nome and Nenana.
“I think I worked harder this year than I have in 20 Iditarods,” Burmeister said. “For the 50th anniversary, Mother Nature wanted to make sure I had a memory of every single different event that can happen,” he joked. Burmeister finished in a time of 9 days, 8 hours, 35 minutes.
Early Wednesday morning, Ryan Redington arrived in ninth place. Redington, the grandson of race founder Joe Redington, finished at 12:26 a.m. on Wednesday. Aaron Peck finished about three hours after Redington to round out the top 10.
In a display of support and sportsmanship, Iditarod 2022 champion Brent Sass has been at the finish line to watch his fellow mushers. Sass said he is going to try to make it to “as many I possibly can.”
Local mushers
Matt Hall of Two Rivers was the next Interior Alaska musher, and so far the last local racer to finish. “Especially being from the Interior, this coastal running and life is super, super neat,” Hall said. “It’s awesome.” Hall arrived in Nome around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday in 16th place.
There are several more Interior mushers still out on the trail. Two Fairbanks mushers, Joe Taylor and Deke Naategboren, were both in Elim on Wednesday and are traveling about three hours apart. Taylor was in 26th and Naaktgeboren in 29th as of noon on Wednesday.
Riley Dyche, also of Fairbanks, checked into Koyuk at 6 a.m. Wednesday and rested for several hours.
Bridgett Watkins from Two Rivers spent several hours in Shaktoolik on Wednesday morning before hitting the trail again about 9 a.m. Watkins decided to move forward with her rookie run despite a moose attack in early February that injured three of her dogs.
Several hours behind Watkins is Fairbanks couple KattiJo Deeter and Jeff Deeter, who have been running the second half of the race together. The pair left Shaktoolik five minutes apart on Wednesday morning.
Interior Alaska racers are bookending the 50th Iditarod: The last place musher is Fairbanks’s Lisbet Norris. Lisbet Norris was between Kaltag and Unalakleet on Wednesday.
Rookie of the Year
Hanna Lyrek, who at 22 is the youngest racer in the field this year, is on track to earn Rookie of the Year honors. Lyrek is currently running in 20th place and arrived in White Mountain just after midnight on Wednesday morning. As of Wednesday afternoon, Lyrek — who left White Mountain around 8 a.m. — was on the trail between White Mountain and Nome.
The second place rookie, Martin Massioctte, is about five hours behind Lyrek and left White Mountain about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.
This story was updated at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 16.