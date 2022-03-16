Mushers continue to arrive in Iditarod 2022. Winner Brent Sass and second-place musher Dallas Seavey finished within about an hour of one another Tuesday morning. but after Seavey there was a roughly 13-hour gap.
After a quiet day, Tuesday night was filled with action as a large group of mushers finished in quick succession, with numerous close races. Mushers in places three through nine finished within a few hours of one another. In the top 10 were two local Interior competitors: Dan Kaduce in fourth and Aaron Burmeister in eighth.
Third-place musher Jessie Holmes kicked off the slough of finishers. Holmes crossed the line around 7:40 p.m. in a time of 9 days, 4 hours, 46 minutes with nine dogs.
Just 20 minutes later, Dan Kaduce of Chatanika posted a career best finish of fourth on Tuesday evening. Kaduce crossed the finish line just after 8:04 p.m. Even more impressive than his top five finish was the fact that Kaduce ended the race with all 14 dogs – he was the only musher in Iditarod 50 not to drop a single dog.
There was almost a two-hour gap between Kaduce and the next racer, former champion Pete Kaiser of Bethel. Kaiser arrived in Nome at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday with nine dogs. Right on Kaiser’s tail was fellow southwestern Alaska musher Richie Diehl of Aniak. Diehl finished just over 15 minutes after Kaiser.
After Kaiser was Chad Stoddard, who was rookie of the year in 2021. Stoddard, running Dallas Seavey’s “B” team, arrived in Nome in seventh place at 11:28 p.m. in a time of 9 days, 8 hours, 28 minutes.
The town of Nome came out in force to cheer for eighth place musher Aaron Burmeister, who arrived less than 10 minutes after Stoddard, at 11:35. Burmeister grew up in Nome, and now splits his time between Nome and Nenanna. Burmeister finished in a time of 9 days, 8 hours, 35 minutes.
Early Wednesday morning, Ryan Redington arrived in ninth place. Redington, the grandson of race founder Joe Redington, finished at 12:26 a.m. on Wednesday.
In a display of support and sportsmanship, Iditarod 2022 champion Brent Sass has been at the finish line to watch his fellow mushers finish the race.