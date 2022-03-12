Iditarod leaders have left the Yukon River and are heading toward the Bering Sea Coast, the last section of trail before the finish in Nome. Brent Sass continues to lead the race, but defending champion Dallas Seavey appears to be slowly closing in.
Sass, of Eureka, was the first musher to reach Kaltag, claiming the Bristol Bay Native Corporation First Fish Award, which includes 25 pounds of fish and $2,000.
Sass arrived in Kaltag — the last checkpoint before the Bering Sea coast — about 2:30 a.m. Saturday and elected to take his mandatory eight hour layover there. He wasted no time in Kaltag and pulled up the hook as soon as his eight hours were up. As of Saturday evening, Sass was tackling the roughly 85 mile long run from Kaltag to Unalakleet.
As Sass was taking his eight hours, Seavey (who had already taken his layover), was on the move. Seavey left Nulato around 8:30 a.m. By 5 p.m. Saturday, both mushers were resting about 20 miles apart between Kaltag and Unalakleet.
A group of mushers, including Jessie Holmes, Richie Diehl, Ryan Redington and Aaron Burmeister are traveling in somewhat of a pack behind Seavey. All reached Nulato between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Saturday, with Holmes leading the charge. Burmeister left Nulato first, after stopping in the checkpoint for just five minutes. He was slightly less than two hours behind Seavey.
Burmeister, however, rested outside of Nulato and was passed by Holmes and Diehl. Holmes was the first of the group to arrive in Kaltag, checking in around 4:15 p.m.
As of Saturday evening, five mushers were out of Nulato, while the rest were spread between Nulato, Galena, Ruby and Cripple. The pack of three mushers, Kailyn Davis, Yuka Honda and Lisbet Norris, traveling at the back of the pack all arrived in Cripple by Saturday afternoon.
After the two scratches on Friday, no more mushers have withdrawn from the race. Four teams have scratched in total.
After Unalakleet, mushers have roughly 250 miles until Nome, so only a few more runs remain for frontrunners.