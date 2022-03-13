NOME — With less than 200 miles to go for frontrunners, Iditarod 50 is shaping up to be a race to the finish in Nome.
Eureka’s Brent Sass continues to lead, but defending champion Dallas Seavey is within striking distance, as is last year’s runner up Aaron Burmeister. All of these mushers finished in the top three during last year’s race.
Sass was the first musher to reach the Bering Sea Coast, arriving in Unalakleet at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Sass won the Gold Coast award from Ryan Air that includes 1 ounce of gold nuggets, but he stopped only briefly in Unalakleet. He pushed forward to Shaktoolik, reaching that checkpoint shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday. Sass elected not to rest there, and instead stopped between Shaktoolik and Koyuk.
Seavey arrived in Unalakleet at 1:22 a.m. Sunday and rested for a few hours, leaving the checkpoint around 5:30 a.m. He reached Shaktoolik around 11 a.m. Sunday and stopped for less than 10 minutes.
Third to the Coast was Burmeister, who arrived around 10 a.m. Burmeister, who splits his time between Nome and Nenana, is familiar with the notoriously windy conditions along the Bering Sea Coast, and typically makes his move on this section of trail. He chose to rest in Unalakleet for several hours, before pushing forward to Shaktoolik.
As of late Sunday afternoon, Sass and Seavey were resting outside of Shaktoolik. Burmeister was out of Unalakleet and on the trail as were Richie Diehl and Jessie Holmes.
In many ways, the race looks the same as it has for the past few days: Sass is leading, Seavey is following and Burmeister is slightly behind but pushing to catch up to the two leaders. However, the race is entering its final stages, so this is the time for moves to be made. Sass is by no means safe; he has a roughly 20 mile lead, but that gap is not insurmountable. With just under 200 miles to go, Seavey, and possibly Burmeister, could close the distance by having a slightly quicker moving speed or taking less rest than Sass.
On Sunday, mushers were spread between Unalakleet, Kaltag, Nulato, and Galena, with the final few mushers in Ruby. As they have been for the majority of the race, the last three mushers, Yuka Honda, Kailyn Davis and Lisbet Norris, are traveling in a pack. Honda and Davis both left Cripple late Saturday night, with Norris following in the early hours of Sunday morning.
There have been no scratches since Friday, so 45 mushers remain on the trail.
In Nome, the burled arch, which mushers cross under to finish, was placed on Front Street on Sunday in preparation for the arrival of the winner. The first musher typically arrives in the early hours of Tuesday morning.