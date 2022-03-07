While the Iditarod is still in its extremely early stages, defending champion Dallas Seavey has already made his way to the front. Seavey was the first musher in and out of the Rainy Pass checkpoint on Monday but was followed closely by a group of about five racers.
Seavey started in the middle of the pack — he is wearing bib number 20 — and made up about 40 minutes in less than 24 hours. He arrived in Rainy Pass, about 150 miles into the race, at 11:39 a.m. Monday, just one minute before Paige Drobny. About half an hour later, a pack of three mushers led by Brent Sass arrived. Sass, Jessie Holmes and Michelle Phillips all arrived within minutes of each other.
None stayed in Rainy Pass longer than to check in; Seavey left at 11:44, with the group on his tail. After Rainy Pass, Mushers are on to Rohn, just 30 miles away.
According to a race update on the Iditarod website, teams were close together during the first night. “Dense: closely compacted, and that pretty much describes the flow of teams through Yentna and Skwentna that took place on the first night of Iditarod 50,” the description reads.
On the way to Rainy Pass, mushers had to pass through a challenging section of the trial known as the Happy River Steps. The Steps are filled with switchbacks and tight turns, but this year should be better than most due to large amounts of snow, per race marshall Mark Nordman.
As of Monday afternoon, all mushers are out of Skwentna. Kailyn Davis and Apayauq Reitan were the last mushers to leave. The two left just four minutes apart around 8:30 on Monday morning. There have been no scratches thus far in the race.
This year, racers are taking the 975 mile long northern route, so the front of the pack is about one sixth into the race. Nordman anticipates that the top mushers will take their 24 hour layovers in McGrath or Cripple.