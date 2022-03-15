There were six former champions in Iditarod 2022, but the eventual winner was not among them. Eureka’s Brent Sass was the first musher to arrive on Nome’s Front Street, pulling under the burled arch at 5:38 a.m. Tuesday with 11 dogs in harness. Sass, who runs the kennel Wild and Free, was greeted by a crowd of spectators eager to watch him take home his first title.
“It was a lot of work, but it was a lot of fun,” Sass said, “a lot more stories now,” he added.
According to Sass, the trail was “very, very windy” at the end, which made for an interesting run. At one point, he flipped his sled and lost the trail, and thought he might need to wait out the storm. However, he said, the team “persevered, got up, and found the trail again.” The only reason they got out was because the dogs “trusted me to get back to the trail.”
Defending champion Dallas Seavey, who was seeking a record sixth title, made up some ground on Sass but was unable to overcome the gap Sass created. Seavey arrived in Nome just over an hour after Sass, at 6:46 a.m.
“He's the best right now. That just makes this victory sweeter,” Sass said of defeating Seavey.
Although Sass, 42, was not an Iditarod champion prior to this year’s race, he was also far from being a dark horse. The 2022 Iditarod was Sass’s seventh, and his resume includes a third-place finish last year and fourth place in 2020. He was rookie of the year in his first race a decade ago, finishing 13th in 2012. Sass has also won the Yukon Quest three times, most recently taking the title of both shorter Yukon Quest 300 races.
Despite the accomplishments, crossing the Iditarod finish line first, Sass said, is “a dream come true.” He explained in a post-race interview that when he began mushing his goal was to win the Yukon Quest and Iditarod, and he has accomplished both.
“It’s crazy, it’s crazy,” Sass said.