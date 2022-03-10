Led by Brent Sass, frontrunners have reached the halfway point in Iditarod 2022. Cripple, which is at mile 425 of the trail, is recognized as the halfway mark of the northern route.
Sass, who finished third in the 2021 Iditarod, arrived in Cripple around 4 p.m., followed by defending champion Dallas Seavey. As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Seavey was roughly 20 miles outside of Cripple.
Sass and Seavey were followed into Cripple by Hugh Neff, Mitch Seavey and Ryan Redington. No other racers had yet left Ophir.
Seavey took the lead early Wednesday, when he was first out of Ophir at 3:49 a.m. He stopped for just seven minutes in Ophir and instead opted to rest between checkpoints. Sass was close behind Seavey; he left Ophir at 4:07 a.m. after a four hour rest.
As Seavey rested, Sass caught up. For being the first racer to reach Cripple, Sass earned the halfway trophy and $3,000 in gold nuggets. While referred to as the halfway checkpoint, Cripple is actually a little under halfway — racers have another 550 miles to go after reaching the checkpoint.
Last year’s runner up, Aaron Burmeister, was the first musher to reach McGrath on Tuesday evening, earning the Alaska Air Transit Spirit of Iditarod Award. Burmeister elected to take his 24 hour layover in McGrath, according to a post on his kennel’s Facebook page.
On Wednesday, mushers were spread between Ophir, McGrath, and Nikolai. According to an update on the Iditarod website, the trail from Rohn to Nikolai, which most mushers tackled Tuesday, was challenging. There was ample snow on the section earlier in the winter, but the wind picked up and nearly cleared the section of snow.
Despite a difficult section of trail, there have been no scratches yet this year, so all 49 mushers remain on the trail. By Wednesday afternoon, all racers had reached Nikolai, where several were resting.