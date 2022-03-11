Several Iditarod frontrunners rested in Cripple on Thursday to complete their mandatory 24 hour layovers. Brent Sass of Eureka was first into Cripple, at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, followed by Talkeetna’s Dallas Seavey at 6:53 p.m.
Sass wasted no time leaving Cripple the next day, pulling up the hook shortly after 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Sass was the first musher in the race out of the checkpoint, and, as of 5 p.m., was leading the race as racers tackle the second half of Iditarod 2022.
While a group of five comprised of Sass, Seavey, Hugh Neff, Ryan Redington and Mitch Seavey rested in Cripple, mushers who took their 24 hour layover earlier in the race spend most of the day on the trail to the halfway point.
A second closely packed group traded leads as they made their way from Ophir to Cripple, a distance of about 75 miles and one of the longest runs of the race. This group includes last year’s runner up Aaron Burmeister, Richie Diehl, Jessie Holmes, Travis Beals and Mille Porslid.
By late afternoon on Thursday, Burmeister and Diehl were about 10 miles outside of Cripple and Holmes, Beals and Porslid were about 20 miles away.
On Thursday, mushers were spread between McGrath, Ophir and Cripple. The last three mushers, Yuka Honda, Lisbet Norris and Kaitlyn Davis, were all resting in McGrath after arriving around 11 a.m. Thursday.
Now that more than half of the teams have taken their 24s, the actual leaders are becoming evident. Time gets factored in during the layover to account for the two minute stagger between racers at the start, so once all teams have completed the 24 hour layover, the team leading the race is the true leader.
Three days into the race, the first musher has scratched. Iditarod veteran Anja Radano from Talkeetna scratched in Nikolai at 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Radano said she decided to end her race “in the best interest of her team,” according to a statement from Iditarod.