Iditarod frontrunners arrived in White Mountain on Monday, where they are required to take an eight-hour layover before making the final push to Nome. A winner will likely arrive in the early hours Tuesday morning, probably around 4 or 5 a.m. In Nome, race personnel are busy preparing the finish line in anticipation of the winner’s arrival.
Brent Sass led into White Mountain, continuing to hold onto the first place spot. Sass arrived in White Mountain shortly after 11 a.m. Monday and was followed by defending champion Dallas Seavey about three hours later at 1:42 p.m.
Sass continued to maintain a roughly 20-mile lead over Seavey. While Seavey has at times made up a few miles; the 20-mile gap has remained more or less stable. This comes out to about a two- to three-hour lead going into the final 80 miles of the race.
While Sass’s lead is not insurmountable, it is becoming less and less likely that Seavey will be able to defend his Iditarod title in 2022. Seavey said that he had to back off earlier in the race after his dogs got sick, and he is now working to recover the distance. Seavey acknowledged in an interview with Iditarod Insider that it would take Sass making a mistake for him to catch up. A mistake, however, is not out of the question; in 2016, Sass was running in third when his dogs refused to leave White Mountain. He had to rest in the checkpoint for several more hours and wound up finishing 20th that year.
Sass will be eligible to leave White Mountain shortly after 7 p.m. Monday. From there, it is just under 80 miles to Nome. This run typically takes frontrunners about nine hours, so a winner will likely arrive in Nome around 4 or 5 in the morning on Tuesday.
There is a much larger gap between Seavey and the third place musher. About 80 miles after Seavey is a large pack of racers. The chasing pack includes Chad Stoddard, Dan Kaduce, Aaron Peck, Aaron Burmeister, Richie Diehl and Jessie Holmes. A large group was resting in Koyuk on Monday afternoon, and another big pack of mushers was on the trail between Shaktoolik and Koyuk.
Last place musher Lisbet Norris, who was traveling with Yuka Honda and Kailyn Davis, has now fallen behind the other two mushers. Norris, running a team of Siberian huskies, arrived in Galena about 1 p.m. Monday.
Another musher scratched on Sunday. Iditarod veteran Josh McNeal of Fairbanks decided to withdraw from the race in Galena at 8:05 p.m. on Sunday evening.
Iditarod launches IditaVerse
The Iditarod on Sunday announced the launch of a crypto token, IditaCoin, and collectible nonfungible tokens. The initiative is a way to raise money for the race and for animal welfare, according to an announcement from Iditarod. “IditaCoin will generate funding not only for staging the historic race, but for animal welfare grants and financial support for the rural communities that share the heritage tradition of this great race,” the announcement reads. The goal is to use cryptocurrency as a “self-sustaining resource,” Iditarod CEO Rob Urbach said.
The Iditarod5000 NFT collection includes 5,000 race dogs inspired by real Iditarod contenders and set against backgrounds that reflect the race route. Each of the NFTs are branded with the Iditarod’s 50th anniversary logo.