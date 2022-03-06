The 50th Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race is officially underway, with 49 teams on the trail to Nome for the first time in two years.
Heavy snow greeted mushers and fans in Anchorage for the ceremonial start on Saturday — a fitting beginning in what has been a snowy year throughout most of Alaska. Mushers traveled from downtown Anchorage to the Campbell Airstrip during the first ceremonial start since 2020. After the celebratory Saturday event, the real race began Sunday.
The weather for the restart in Willow on Sunday was warm, in the mid-30s and sunny. Rookie Sean Williams was the first to leave the starting chute at 2 p.m., kicking off the 50th running of the Iditarod.
Williams was followed by four-time champion Jeff King, who joined the race just days before the start after fellow musher Nic Petit tested positive for Covid-19. Petit had to withdraw from the Iditarod but lent his team to King. As they did during the ceremonial start, mushers left in two minute intervals. Last out of the chute was Hugh Neff of Anchorage, wearing bib number 50. In total, the field includes 39 Iditarod veterans, 13 rookies and 12 Fairbanks area mushers. There are six former champions, including defending champion and five time winner Dallas Seavey.
Since it is an even-numbered year, racers will be taking the Northern route, which is slightly under 1,000 miles. Trail conditions are good, according to Race Marshall Mark Nordman. There is a lot of snow — record amounts in some areas — but the trail has been well packed by trailbreakers, Iron Dog racers and recreational travelers.
“There’s not too much snow anywhere,” Nordman said.
It generally takes mushers a few days of a long distance race to find their rhythm, but race strategy and frontrunners will become more clear in the coming days. The winner typically takes about eight days to arrive in Nome, so a champion can be expected early next week.