Jacques Philip

Jacques Philip competed in the skijor division of the Tanana River Challenge on March 20, 2021. The Nenana musher was injured in a Parks Highway collision Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.

 Photo courtesy of Magali Philip

A Nenana musher was seriously injured in a car accident Monday morning.

Jacques Philip and his son, Florian, were involved in a head-on collision at mile 322 of the Parks Highway around 8 a.m. Monday. According to an Alaska State Trooper dispatch, a Ford F-150 truck traveling south crossed the center line and collided with a Kia SUV traveling north.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com