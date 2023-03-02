A Nenana musher was seriously injured in a car accident Monday morning.
Jacques Philip and his son, Florian, were involved in a head-on collision at mile 322 of the Parks Highway around 8 a.m. Monday. According to an Alaska State Trooper dispatch, a Ford F-150 truck traveling south crossed the center line and collided with a Kia SUV traveling north.
The Parks Highway was closed for approximately four hours while three passengers were transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
Funds for Philip's medical care and family support are being raised through a GoFundMe. The fundraiser noted that Philip's recovery will be "long and difficult." As of Thursday afternoon, $21,000 had been raised.
Jacques Philip was born and raised in France and moved to Alaska in 1985. He was the first French musher to run the Iditarod in 1985, according to his 2007 Iditarod profile.
Philip raced the Iditarod nine times between 1985 and 2007. According to a GoFundMe organized for the family, he has also competed in the Kobuk 440, the Alpirod, Yellow Knife, the Pedigree Stage Shop Race, and other races of note.
Phillip owns Noaktak Kennels with his wife, Magali, and their son. Their website states that they are mainly retired from professional racing and now compete in skijoring races and breed dogs for mid-distance races and stage racing.
