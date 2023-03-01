Emily Robinson, 15, is the 2023 winner of the Junior Iditarod Sled Dog Race. She was also the 2022 winner and is the first young woman in the 46-year history of the race to win twice.
Emily lives in the Tanana Hills between Fairbanks and Nenana. She is homeschooled and has dedicated her young life to raising and now racing sled dogs.
She won the 2022 race by six seconds and was determined to do even better this year, so she began training early.
“It was a pretty big season for us,” she said. “We’ve been training since August.”
It was a warm fall, so that meant getting up at 5 a.m. for early morning runs, before the heat of the day. The Robinsons don’t live near a river, so they carried 5 gallons of water on every run to water the dogs at the halfway mark.
Four-wheel training, she said, is not fun. So she was happy when snow fell and she could jump on a sled — although one of her training runs on the Denali Highway turned into a bitterly cold 40-below zero run.
When it came time to actually get racing experience, the only races available required her to race against adults. There are only two junior races in the Interior.
In December, she entered the Alpine Creek Excursion, a 64-mile season opener. She won. Matt Hall took second, Jesse Holmes took third, and Wally Robinson (her dad) and Brent Sass tied for fourth place. On Jan. 25, she entered the Willow 150. She was allowed to compete in this adult race because of her prior experience. She took first place and her dad Wally Robinson came in second. She also won the Yukon Quest 80, followed closely by fellow junior competitor Hannah Wappett of Fairbanks.
She described all her adult competitors as “incredibly, overwhelmingly nice, and super supportive of me being a junior musher, coming in and competing with them.”
The following weekend, she competed in an actual junior race, the Willow Jr 100. She won by 15 seconds, again followed closely by Hannah Wappett. Emily’s brother, Stanley, 11, took fifth place.
Two weeks later, Emily and her family headed south for the 46th annual Junior Iditarod, which started Feb. 25. The estimated 150-mile race begins and ends at Knik Lake, with a 10-hour layover at Yentna Station Roadhouse.
At the starting line of the Junior Iditarod, she found herself suddenly very nervous and anxious.
“For the Yukon Quest 80, I got really nervous,” she said. “I did two previous races and I was completely calm. I just got real stressed.”
She didn’t want to repeat that, so she channeled that anxiety into excitement instead.
“You just kinda mentally tell yourself to get excited and look forward to being on the trail with your dogs,” she said. “It’s gonna be cold, but it will be fun. Try to tell yourself that. Whatever happens, happens. Just try to have the best race you can.”
She knew that as the previous champion, she had a big target on her back.
“You don’t discount anybody in the race,” she said. “Everyone is gonna be your competition. You don’t know who is gonna have a really good run or who really put the work into training their team.”
Emily never took winning for granted.
She focused on herself, instead of her competitors. Officials remove SIM cards from racers’ cellular phones so they can’t track each other. She never knew where other teams were at any time.
She passed three or four teams in the first 15-20 miles and stayed in front the entire race. In fact, that is how she won every race this season.
“I was just looking at the dogs in front of me and ran the race based on how they looked,” she said. “I didn’t worry about anybody behind me.”
Her closest competitor, Morgan Martens, crossed the finish line 15 minutes after her. He was the 2021 champion.
Emily said she likes and admires many of her competitors.
“If it was me, I would want everybody to win,” she said. “But that’s not how racing works. We work super hard. We focus on this all the time. This is my entire life. It’s what I do. It’s the work you need to put in to be successful.
“I’m very invested in this whole thing,” she said. “It’s definitely a lot of work. And I still need to do schoolwork.”
She is homeschooled, so that helps schedule-wise.
“I admire other kids I compete with, who go to public school, get back from school and do dog chores and have to get up super early,” she noted.
Despite all that preparation, a musher never knows what will happen on the trail, she said. A dog can get sick, a team can accidentally take the wrong trail.
How long can she maintain her focus on mushing?
“I’ve had people ask if I’m going to run the Iditarod,” Emily said. “I don’t really know. This is a huge commitment. “
“What I’m doing is just watching dogs butts for hours and hours. Do I really want that to be my entire career? Maybe not. Maybe I want to travel the world, experience new things.
“But I’m successful at this right now and I want to continue it for the next two years.”
Her focus now remains on sled dog racing and high school.
“It might be cool to go to public school and hang out with kids, but right now I’m doing this.”
During summer months, she works occasionally with sled dogs as a tour guide. She shares her personal experiences with visitors.
Emily admires mushers like Mary Shields, Roxy Wright, Libby Riddles and Susan Butcher. On a trip down the Yukon River one summer, her family stopped at Roxy Wright’s fish camp. Roxy Wright is a renowned champion dog driver from the Interior.
“I asked her for advice,” Emily said. “She said, ‘Just have fun. Evaluate and do what you’re passionate about, that’s all you really need to focus on.’”
Emily took that advice to heart and went on to win many races including the Junior Iditarod — twice.
She will be at the start of the Iditarod Sled Dog Race next weekend and will also attend the Finishers Banquet in Nome, at the end of the race.
Other Interior junior mushers who competed in the Junior Iditarod include Leif Anderson, Keira Irish, Nelson Wappett and James Shawcroft.
Here are final race results:
1. Emily Robinson, Nenana
2. Morgan Martens, Brule, Wisconsin.
3. Ellen Redington, Wasilla
4. Jace Cogdill, Willow
5. Isaac Redington, Wasilla
6. Jordan Bishop, Wasilla
7. Tietje Paveglio, Eagle River
8. Bristol Huffman, Kotzebue
9. Tara Crossman, Topsham, Maine
10. Leif Anderson, Fairbanks
11. Keira Irish, Fairbanks
12. Katie Henry, Kotzebue
13. Nelson Wappett, Fairbanks
14. James Shawcroft, Fairbanks
15. Makenna Vanderhoof, Willow, scratched
16. Lacy Kuehl, Sarasota, Florida, scratched