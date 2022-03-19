Hundreds of spectators and volunteers gathered Friday to celebrate the return of the 76th annual Open North American Championship, a historic annual sprint dog race in Fairbanks.
Nineteen dog teams took off from the Jeff Studdert Race Grounds at Mushers Hall on Farmers Loop midday Friday, competing to take home the championship title over the three-day event.
Teams completed the 20.4 mile course — which included sections of Farmers Loop, Creamer’s Field and Tanana Valley Fairgrounds — under blue skies and near-perfect conditions. The race took most teams just over an hour to complete.
“I haven’t seen the trail this nice in a long time,” said Jason Dunlap, longtime Alaska Dog Mushers Association board member. “The borough helped us out a lot, they brought a track rig out and helped pack the trail.”
Defending champion Buddy Streeper, of Fort Nelson, British Columbia, sat in first place Friday after the completion of day one, with a finishing time of 63:29. He beat second-place finisher Erick LaForce, of Lanoraie, Quebec, by more than one second.
The total 2022 purse is $30,000, which will be split amongst the top 15 competitors.
Fairbanks local Carl Erhart was the first musher out of the gate on Friday and one of three rookies competing in the 2022 championship. His 14-dog team was led by Chief and Aggie.
“I got to draw bib No. 1 today and lead the way, so I was real happy about that,” said Erhart, who has worked as a trail groomer on race grounds for five years. “I live right here, and these are my main training trails.”
Erhart finished in 18th place on Friday but plans to drop two dogs before today’s race.
“The race went good, I had one dog who just wasn’t up to par for the speed,” he said. “I’m going to go with a strong 12, so I should have plenty of fuel in the tank and be able to make a move tomorrow.”
The competition will kick off today at 1 p.m. with Streeper leading the pack out of the gate.
Race results are available online at alaskadogmushers.com.