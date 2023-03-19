Defending Open North American Championships (ONAC) champion Buddy Strepper and his team pulled in ahead of Quebecer Anny Malo in the last stretch of Saturday’s race that ended in a neck-and-neck finish at Jeff Studdert Race Grounds behind the Alaska Musher’s Hall.

Malo was forced to pull a dog from her 14-member team, coming in at the finishing line with a canine passenger in her sled. Strepper finished 3.2 seconds ahead of Malo in the 20-team race, with a time of one hour, five minutes and 15.8 seconds.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.