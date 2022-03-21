Buddy Streeper has won the 76th annual Open North American Championship (ONAC), after successfully holding onto his two-day lead and setting an all-time track record on Sunday.
The 39-year-old, of Fort Nelson, British Columbia, had 14 dogs in harness when he crossed the finish line Sunday afternoon, greeted by cheers from hundreds of spectators under bluebird skies.
“It feels really good,” Streeper said. “The dogs look amazing and the trail was perfect, it was just a real fun run.”
Streeper crossed the finish line in a record-setting 90 minutes, 53.5 seconds, giving him a three-day time of 219:32.3. His time for Sunday’s 27.3-mile race was the fastest in the field of 19 mushers, who were racing with temperatures in the mid-teens.
“I was happy the way they finished, and it was a good run,” he said. “This is our favorite race. We love Fairbanks in March. It’s a musher’s paradise.”
The win on Sunday gives Streeper eight ONAC titles. The Streeper family now has 11 ONAC titles to its name. Amy Streeper, Buddy’s aunt, won back-to-back titles in 1995-96, and Eddie Streeper, Buddy’s uncle, won in 1985.
Canadian Erick LaForce, of Quebec, placed second overall after winning the 20.4 mile second heat on Saturday. LaForce trailed Streeper by more than a minute on Sunday, with a time of 92:32.7.
“I was very happy about what my dogs gave me, their power, their speed,” said LaForce, who finished the race with a 10 dog team. “They pumped more power than I expected, but it gave me a good time.”
LaForce compiled a total time of 222:27.9 while Jake Robinson finished third at 230:03.0.
Local rookie Carl Erhart finished the three-day series with eight dogs and said the feeling of finishing his first ONAC was hard to put into words.
“I don’t even know how to describe it,” he said. “I’m so proud of myself and my family and my dogs for doing it.
“The first 20 miles was like the best trail probably I’ve ever seen,” Erhart said.
The total purse of $30,000 was split among the top 15 ONAC teams, with Streeper winning $5,400.00, Laforce winning $4,500.00 and Robinson winning $3,600.00 for his third place finish.
Race results are available online at alaskadogmushers.com.