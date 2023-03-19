Defending Open North American Championships (ONAC) champion Buddy Streeper and his team pulled in ahead of Quebecer Anny Malo in the last stretch of Saturday’s race that ended in a neck-and-neck finish at Jeff Studdert Race Grounds behind the Alaska Musher’s Hall.
Malo was forced to pull a dog from her 14-member team, coming in at the finishing line with a canine passenger in her sled. Streeper finished 3.2 seconds ahead of Malo in the 20-team race, with a time of one hour, five minutes and 15.8 seconds.
Malo was quick on his heels with a time of one hour, seven minutes and 19 seconds.
Streeper's overall time totaled 128 minutes and 53.3 seconds to Malo’s 130 minutes 37.7 seconds.
“The team really wanted to run today,” Strepper said after the race. “I made a pass and got the move I wanted.”
Strepper said the race boils down to paying attention to every detail.
“The North American is won by seconds, so every corner you want to be going as quick as you can,” Streeper said. “You want to do that every step of the way and it’ll get you the tittle.
He noted Malo’s a “great competitor and always brings a super dog team.”
Musher teams ran through the 20.26-mile course in under an hour and 15 minutes, carving a path through parts of Farmers Loop, Creamer’s Field and the Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds.
Mushers endured warmer weather on Saturday, finishing the race in 35 degree weather versus the 12-degree temperatures on a hard and fast course Friday afternoon.
Salcha musher Andria Bond said Friday’s conditions worked in her favor, notably because her team is more accustomed to Interior Alaska’s weather.
Bond, an Alaska Dog Musher’s Association board member, has competed twice before and noted ONAC differs from other races.
“It’s close to home and you know everyone here,” Bond said. “It’s one of the bigger open races, so it adds to the excitement.”
The OANC holds its own record as the longest continuously-run sled dog race in the world.
For Québécois musher Olivier Lemire, an ONAC rookie, competing in the sprint race has been a long-time goal.
“It’s dream come true to come here to race,” Lemire said while attending his dogs. “I follow the race each year and watch some video and try to do my best.”
Lemire finished fifth on Friday, something race officials noted as a high mark for a rookie.
“The trail is perfect and it’s super weather,” Lemire said.
On Saturday’s race, he said his time wasn’t as good because he had to pull a dog from his 12-member team.
“That’s the race,” he said.
He slipped two spots in the race with an overall time of 138 minutes, 4.5 seconds and finished Saturday with a time of 70 minutes, 39.9 seconds.
This year’s purse payout is $40,000, split among the top 15 OANC teams.
Sunday’s race will determine the overall ONAC champion on a 27.3 mile course, seven miles longer than Friday and Saturday’s race. The race starts at 1 p.m. at the Musher’s Hall, 925 Farmers Loop Road.
Sunday’s starting order will be reversed, with 20th place Willow musher J.P. Norris heading out first.
