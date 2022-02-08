Brent Sass and Matt Hall were neck and neck for the majority of the Yukon Quest 350, but Sass pulled away during the second half of the race to solidify a dominant win.
Sass, 42, of Eureka, added a YQ 350 title to his three Yukon Quest wins early Tuesday morning, crossing the finish line in Fairbanks around 6:30 a.m. Fellow Quest champion Hall, 30, finished about six hours later.
The two were closely matched for most of the first half of the race, leaving Central at the same time on their way back to Fairbanks. During the last portion of the race, though, Sass made his move and gapped Two Rivers’ Hall by several hours.
“Brent had a masterful run from [Mile] 101 and kept his speed way up for this late in the race. His lead is huge with so few miles left,” reads an update on the Quest Facebook page early Tuesday morning. “It’s his race to win ... ”
Hall’s speed, on the other hand, slowed in the later miles of the race, and Fairbanks’s Deke Naaktegboren began to make up some of the gap. Ultimately, though, the distance was too much to cover, and Hall held on to second place.
Naaktgeboren was the third musher to complete the 350. He made good time out of Two Rivers and arrived in Fairbanks shortly before 3 p.m. The last place musher, Jennifer Labar of Healy, was expected to finish early Wednesday morning. Labar rounded out the YQ 350 field that shrunk from seven to four after several mushers scratched for a variety of reasons.
All mushers complete Yukon Quest 200
The Yukon Quest 200 wrapped up early Tuesday morning, with final finisher Justin Olnes arriving in Central at 1:47 a.m. The last four YQ 200 mushers arrived just a few hours apart; D.j. Starr was the first, finishing at 11:35 p.m. Monday, followed by Matt Sprau at 1:13 a.m. Tuesday and Yuka Honda shortlyeafter at 1:21 a.m.
Dan Kaduce took the YQ 200 title back to Chatanika, finishing the race at 4:23 a.m., over two hours before second place Dylan Robins.
All 11 mushers who began the YQ 200 finished, which is a somewhat rare achievement in mid-distance dog racing.
What’s next for the Quest
After a two-week hiatus, the Yukon Quest races will continue with the two Yukon territory races — the YQ300 and the YQ100 — on Feb. 19.
To encourage mushers to compete on both sides of the border, the Quest created the Quest Cup, which will go to the musher who places highest in races in both Alaska and the Yukon. Sass and Connor McMahon (who competed in the 200) are the only mushers signed up for races in both Alaska and Canada, where both are registered for the YQ300.