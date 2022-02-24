All Iditarod rookies experience hurdles leading up to the thousand-mile race, but Fairbanks area musher Bridgett Watkins and her team faced unique physical and mental challenges after a brutal moose attack seriously injured several dogs. The attack occurred Feb. 3, when Watkins and her team were on a 52-mile training run.
About three weeks later, the dogs are on the mend and Watkins, who runs Kennel on the Hill near Salcha, is in the final stages of preparing for her rookie run.
During the attack, Watkins fought for her and her dogs’ lives. But the struggle was not over after the team made it off the trail; afterward, another set of challenges began. The incident, Watkins said, mentally and emotionally challenged her in ways she had never experienced. What was once routine took on a new set of challenges.
Just getting back on the sled, she said, was “very, very hard.” Once she was able to step back on the runners, Watkins had to return to the location of the attack and the spot where she killed the moose. Then she had to undertake her first run alone, her first run in the dark. And, since the attack, Watkins passed a moose on nearly every run. “It’s terrifying,” she said.
But she was able to successfully face each of these fears, which gives her confidence. “You have to overcome obstacles. You can’t control what’s going around you, you just need to keep moving forward.” From the incident, she learned that “You have to enjoy the moment you’re in because it might be your last.”
Despite everything, Watkins still decided to continue with Iditarod training. “You need to face some of your biggest fears in life. If you really want to, you can do it,” she said of a takeaway from the incident.
Moving forward
Proceeding with the race was not always certain, though. When the moose was stomping her team, “I thought ‘This is it. This how it’s going to end. It’s going to kill all my dogs,’” Watkins said. But immediately afterward, she went up to look each dog in the eye and saw that most were fine. She knew that she still had a shot at running the race after the dogs were able to pull their injured teammates to the trailhead, Watkins explained. And a day or two later, most of the team was already ready to run again.
The barrier was more her own mind than the dogs’ physical condition, Watkins realized.
“I couldn’t pull out [of the Iditarod] because I’m scared,” she said. The 12 dogs that were not injured are “unfazed” and excited to continue training. “They wanted to get back out and I can’t be the weak link.” In this way, the dogs encouraged her to overcome her own fears, she said. “They are my motivation,” Watkins said of her team.
Nearly three weeks after the attack, the four dogs that were injured are all healing, albeit at different speeds. “They’re such resilient animals,” Watkins said. The least injured, Jefe, who suffered flesh wounds, has already been out on a run after being cleared by a veterinarian.
Bill, who suffered a broken hind leg and Bronze, who had internal organ damage, are both healing well and improving a bit each day. Flash, who sustained a head injury from being stomped on the head, is in the worst condition. His future is still somewhat unknown. “He’s going to have a long recovery,” Watkins said, adding that some days are better for Flash than others. Just as with an athlete who suffers from a massive concussion, it will take time for the injury to heal.
Since the attack, at least one person has been with the three most injured dogs constantly, with people taking shifts to provide around the clock care. “It has really taken an army to get us on the trail,” Watkins said.
A community reaches out
Watkins posted about the attack on her kennel’s Facebook page, and the post received thousands of reactions. Watkins said the support she received was “overwhelming.” A friend created a fundraising page to pay for the dogs’ vet bills, which raised nearly $10,000; Watkins eventually shut it down because the bills were covered. The social media outpouring — mostly positive, but some negative — along with interview requests from media across the country at times became emotionally exhausting. The attention was a lot to manage in addition to focusing on the injured dogs and race preparations, Watkins explained. “To say it’s been a lot is [an understatement], it’s movie story quality.”
Watkins is coping by taking it one step at a time. Training, she said, has been “clicking along.” The final weeks of preparing for Iditarod has been very busy; Watkins compared it to a weekend backpacking trip on a whole other level. “There’s a whole lot of things you need to prepare” in addition to training the dogs, she said.
Her goal for the first weekend of March “is to get to the starting line and then to get out of that starting line.” She is excited to get out on the trail behind 14 of “the most amazing dogs.”
Watkins lived in Nome for six years and, as a nurse, has visited many villages along the trail. Since the trails, terrain and people will be familiar, the race “feels like a second homecoming.”
Racing the Iditarod is also the cumulation of a longtime dream for Watkins, who began mushing around 5 years old. She originally planned on running the Iditarod about a decade ago and was ready to go before finding out she was pregnant. “There were other plans in store for me,” said Watkins, who shifted her focus to raising two children. However, she continued to mush, and the Iditarod remained on her radar.
Watkins comes from a family of mushers, and grew up hearing stories about the Iditarod. Now, she said, she wants to have her own story about the extreme highs, lows, and struggles of the race. “I’m ready to experience it.”