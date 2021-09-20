The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner will accept letters to the editor and Community Perspective pieces related to the 2021 municipal election until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29. No election letters or perspective pieces will be published after Sunday, Oct. 3. Letters to the editor should be no more than 350 words and must include the letter writer’s name, address and phone number. Community Perspectives are 500-700 words in length and should contain the writer’s name, address and phone number as well. Submissions should be emailed to letters@newsminer.com or mailed to Editor, Daily News-Miner, 200 N. Cushman St., Fairbanks AK, 99701. The Daily News-Miner will attempt to print as many letters as possible before Oct. 3. Election letters and perspective pieces should pertain to the 2021 city of Fairbanks, city of North Pole, Borough Assembly, Board of Education and Interior Gas Utility races.
“Another golden day in hills surrounding Fairbanks.” Thanks to Paul Greci, of Fairbanks, for sending along this shot.
