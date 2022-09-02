Moose season in the Fairbanks area opened earlier this week, on Sept. 1. Moose hunts are slated to close on Sept. 25.
Since it is a general season hunt, there is no set quota or number of permits issued. Instead, “the season length and bag limit protect the population from over harvest,” explained Alaska Department of Fish and Game biologist Tony Hollis. The bag limit is one bull moose per hunter in Game Management Unit 20A, and the season lasts for just under a month. The harvest is limited to bulls because the department’s goal is population maintenance rather than reduction.
The moose season generally gets off to a relatively slow start; hunters typically have more success in the last few weeks of September. Late September is when moose start to go into rut, which makes the bulls more aggressive and easier to find. ADF&G awards around 2,000 Regulatory permits for Game Management Unit 20A, and of these expects a harvest of between 250 to 300 animals.
Despite an unusually tough winter for Interior Alaska moose, the population in GMU 20A appears to be doing well. Hollis said that, based on radio collared moose in the unit, there was not any higher adult mortality than normal. The calf mortality was above average, but “not horrible,” according to Hollis. “I think as a whole the moose in the units around Fairbanks did OK, but it seems like there may be small pockets where the moose didn’t do so good,” Hollis said of the overall situation.
There was concern that the winter would have extremely negative implications for the moose population, but the good news is that this generally does not appear to be the case. And, overall, the moose population in the Interior is healthy; ADF&G estimated the population to be about 14,000 in Game Management Units 20B and 20A in a recent count.
While the overall population is stable, the department did decide to make some adjustments to moose hunting due to the difficult winter. Specifically, in GMU 20A, ADF&G did not issue any antlerless moose permits and in GMU 20B decided not to hold the Minto Flats antlerless moose registration permit hunt.
Moose hunting permits can be purchased through the ADF&G store at store.adfg.alaska.gov.