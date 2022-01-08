A 51-year-old Moose Creek resident was arrested Tuesday in connection with the sexual abuse of two young children last month, according to court documents.
Troy Joseph Ward was charged Wednesday with one count of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor related to the alleged incidents, which occurred between Dec. 1, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2021, according to court documents.
Alaska State Troopers arrested Ward on Jan. 4 after receiving a report that he sexually abused two young children on two separate occasions in the Fairbanks area in December 2021.
During an interview with troopers, a five-year old victim reportedly told investigators that Ward penetrated them and caused them pain, according to court documents.
Ward reportedly admitted that he inadvertently touched the victim’s genitals on two separate occasions while giving the child a bath and tickling their stomach, court documents stated.
He also reportedly told investigators that he watched pornographic material with the five-year old child and a three-year old child in his bedroom during the interactions.
Troopers also allegedly found multiple nude images of children on Ward’s cell phone during the investigation, according to court documents.
Ward is expected to appear in Fairbanks Superior Court on Jan. 18 for a preliminary hearing.