Once she was crowned Miss Alaska Sr. Elementary in October, 10-year-old Annabella Frazier of Fairbanks didn’t waste any time putting her reign to good use.
This past week, the fourth-grader from Pearl Creek Elementary School visited schools in the Denali Borough to share her message of anti-bullying. She spoke to students at Denali Pre-School and Learning Center, Tri-Valley School kindergarten and Anderson School elementary and middle school.
That’s not all she is doing.
Hoping to get this important anti-bullying message out to homeschoolers as well, she started a special scavenger hunt this month. Once a month, she hides an anti-bullying book somewhere and provides clues to where it is on her new Facebook Page “Miss Alaska Sr Elementary-Annabella Frazier.”
Some local businesses are helping out and donating the cost of anti-bullying childrens books for her to share. She signs those books with a special thank you and donates them to the classes she visits.
For her first public speaking engagements, it was hard to decide which audience was the toughest.
Middle schoolers asked questions like this: “Is it bullying if someone says you did something and tells other people you did, but you actually didn’t?”
Yes, Annabella replied. That is social bullying.
“Can adults bully too?” asked another student? Yes, Annabella replied.
What is bullying? Annabella provided a brief explanation.
When someone does something unintentionally hurtful and they do it once, that is rude.
When someone does something intentionally hurtful, and they do it once, that is mean.
When someone does something intentionally hurtful and they keep doing it — even when you tell them to stop or show them that you’re upset, that is bullying.
To counter bullying, Annabella promotes the BRAVE program — Building Respect and Values for Everyone. She gave some tips on what to do if you are bullied — use the ABCs of bullying:
Assess the situation. Find help, support the victim, show you care.
Be the bigger person. Ignore the person bullying. Walk away. Use positive social skills to control the situation.
Control yourself. Do not escalate the situation with aggression or name calling. Do not use violence.
Be kind and be respectful of others, Annabella said.
That’s not so easy when you’re a preschooler. One little guy listened attentively, then announced that he regularly shares his toys with another friend.
“But if it’s my favorite, I take it back,” he said.