Amy Yeager, district director, Bell County Public Health, Maj. Matthew Nestander, Chief of Inpatient Pediatrics and NICU Medical Director, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, Fort Cavazos, and a host of infants and mothers stand by as Nicole Koenen, WIC Director, Bell County Public Health, cuts the ribbon for the new Fort Cavazos Milk Depot during its grand opening ceremony Aug. 23 at the Shoemaker Center. (Photo by Rodney Jackson, CRDAMC Public Affairs)