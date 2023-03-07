From the time pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in February through the final out of the World Series in late October; from the Major Leagues down to 4- and 5-year-olds playing tee ball; and from the Lower 48 to Asia; there is only one game captures the collective curiosity of the entire baseball world.
That game takes place in Fairbanks every June 21 when the Alaska Goldpanners, a summer team comprised of college players from the Lower 48, host the annual Midnight Sun Game. First pitch is at 10 p.m., and the only light on the field comes from the sun, which doesn’t disappear.
“I’m convinced that if it weren’t at 2 a.m. Eastern time, ESPN would broadcast it every year,” said Goldpanners general manager John Lohrke, who fields the national (and sometimes international) media barrage as the solstice approaches. Last year producers from NBC’s “The Today Show” were in contact.
Almost as impressive as the astronomical confluence that enables baseball to be played through the stroke of midnight and often on until as early as 1 or 2 a.m. is the fact that this year’s game will be its 118th annual playing of it.
From a bar bet in 1906, this tradition has survived two World Wars, two global pandemics, a Great Depression and a Great Recession, five Major League Baseball strikes and four Major League Baseball lockouts, Y2K, the advent of interleague play, the installation of lights at Wrigley Field, the once-in-a-century talents of Babe Ruth being matched by the once-in-a-century talents of Shohei Ohtani, and the introduction of the designated hitter to the National League. And don’t get us started on the pitch clock.
“It’s one of the coolest things there is in baseball,” second-year Goldpanner Dom Hughes of Kansas State University said. “To see the fans come from not only Fairbanks but from as far away as some of them do, it’s just really cool to have been a part of it.”
Opponents for the Goldpanners have included the nation’s top college programs in the 1960s-70s, the Taiwan Olympic team in 1984,
Even if your plans don’t allow you to catch the Midnight Sun Game, the Goldpanners still have 31 home dates between Opening Day – June 6 – and Fan-Appreciation – July 24 – when you can see the storied program that has sent – at Lohrke’s last count – 201 players to the Major Leagues.
A special treat this summer is July 7, when the Phillies Phanatic will entertain the crowd. Game time for that night is 7 p.m.
Midnight Sun Game tickets should be purchased online to ensure availability, as crowds of as many as 3,500 fans can result in a sellout. Otherwise, tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-17 and seniors 65 and over. Military members and students can also get in for $5, while children under 6 are free.
The concession stands include grilled-while-you wait hot dogs and burgers, and there’s an adults-only beer garden above the third-base dugout.
More information about the Goldpanners can be found online at goldpanners.pointstreaksites.com.