Important Phone Numbers

Emergency: 911

24 Hour Nurse Advice Line: 1-800-874-2273 Opt. 1

Appointment Line: 361-4000

Behavioral Health: 361-6059

Benefits Advisor: 361-6833

Immunizations: 361-5456

Information Desk: 361-5172

Patient Experience Officer: 361-5291

Pharmacy Main Line: 361-5109/5758

Pharmacy Refills: 361-5802

MEDDAC-AK Website: www.bassett-wainwright.tricare.mil

Health Net: www.tricare-west.com, 1-844-8676-9378

TRAINING THURSDAYS

Medical Department Activity – Alaska is closed for training the second and fourth Thursdays of each month for training. This includes our appointment line.

IMMUNIZATIONS CLOSURE

Due to staffing challenges and supporting an SRP, immunizations will be closed for walk-ins until Aug. 28. Patients with appointments will still be able to receive their immunizations.

BOO to the FLU

Save the date for Boo to the Flu, our indoor trick-or-treat event at Bassett Army Community Hospital. The event, open to all, will take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.

ARMED FORCES BLOOD DRIVE

The Armed Services Blood Program will be conducting the Arctic Thunder Blood Drive Aug. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Aug. 23 – 24 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Hangar 5. Individual civilian and military donors can schedule an appointment at militarydonor.com, code FWW, or walk-in.

NUTRITION WITHOUT REFERAL

TRICARE Prime beneficiaries can utilize our dietitian services without a referral. Whether you need help with a diabetic menu, losing weight, gaining weight or nutritional help for a specific medical issue, call 907-361-4000 to schedule.

PATIENT PRAISE

Thank you to Ms. Brenengen. Today a large group of our soldiers came into Bassett. We are all new to Fort Wainwright and red in MODS. Ms. Brenengen fixed my MODS and then updated the other system. I cannot believe she does this for so many Soldiers. I left with new records and no longer red in MODS.